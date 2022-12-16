DOH works with China, UNDP to improve medical waste management

This photo taken in July last year shows San Lazaro Hospitals employing a color coding system to distinguish different types of waste.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health said Friday it is collaborating with the Chinese government and the United Nations Development Programme to improve the management of medical waste in the country.

The project will provide technical support and train healthcare professionals on the management of medical waste. Several equipment were also donated to the Philippine government, and will be distributed to hospitals and facilities.

According to the health department, the project recognizes that effective medical waste management is an essential public health service.

"As we continue to progress towards a post-COVID society, the importance placed on healthcare waste management must be maintained,” DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

“Hence, it is in our best interest to scale up the establishment of a healthcare waste management process and continue building up on the progress this project has achieved,” she added.

The Philippines saw an increase in the volume of medical waste generated by hospitals and other healthcare facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In February, the World Health Organization said the vast amount of waste produced in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic is “threatening human and environmental health, and exposing a dire need to improve waste management practices.” — Gaea Katreena Cabico