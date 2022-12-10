^

PAGASA: LPA to turn into tropical depression in 12-24 hours

Philstar.com
December 10, 2022 | 10:54am
Parents and students of Fortune Elementary School in Marikina City brave heavy rains on the second day of in-person classes on Aug. 23, 2022.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — State weather service PAGASA said Saturday morning that it expects the low pressure area located off Sorsogon to develop into a tropical depression in 12 to 24 hours.

PAGASA said that the LPA, last spotted 215 kilometers east of Juban, Sorsogon, will be named Rosal once it intensifies into a tropical depression. It will be the 18th tropical cyclone inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

As it is, though, the LPA is already bringing cloudy skies and scattered rain showers across most of Luzon, particularly Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and the Bicol region, and the entirety of Visayas.

PAGASA warns that with moderate to heavy rains over the Visayas due to the LPA and the possibility of intense rains in the afternoon to the evening, there is a high chance of flooding and landslides.

Cloudy skies and rain showers will also prevail over the Cagayan Valley due to a shear line, or the convergence of hot and cold air. Meanwhile, localized thunderstorms will be experienced over the Ilocos and Cordillera regions. — Xave Gregorio

