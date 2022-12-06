^

Headlines

Journalists warn criminalizing ‘fake news’ may quash dissent

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
December 6, 2022 | 4:00pm
Journalists warn criminalizing âfake newsâ may quash dissent
Stock photo shows a woman on a laptop showing "fake news."
memyselfaneye / Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Journalists on Tuesday warned senators against passing a bill to criminalize the spreading of “fake news” as they pointed out that this proposed law may be used to silence dissent and curtail free speech.

While they recognized that the proliferation of “fake news” — more aptly called misinformation and disinformation — is a problem, journalists representing different organizations and newsrooms expressed worry over its definition in the proposal by Sen. Jinggoy Estrada.

“It becomes a catch-all phrase to call something fake news if you dislike a person and you don’t like what they’re reporting,” VERA Files founder Ellen Tordesillas told the Senate panels hearing Sen. Jinggoy Estrada’s proposal to punish “fake news” peddlers.

Gemma Mendoza, Rappler’s disinformation research head, said the term “fake news” can be used “very arbitrarily” and even weaponized by people in power.

“Of all the pandemic-related disinformation that Rappler fact-checked, we noticed that none of those were investigated or apprehended by police. But what happened was that there were some who were arrested because local authorities did not like what they posted online,” Mendoza said.

National Union of Journalists of the Philippines chairperson Jonathan de Santos also cited the case of Cebu artist Bambi Beltran who was arrested without a warrant for writing a sarcastic Facebook post.

“We would like to urge caution in addressing the problem of fake news through legislation that can be used for censorship,” said De Santos, who also heads Philstar.com’s news section.

The Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas also raised concerns with how the bill defines “fake news” as it feared that it may affect the exercise of the constitutional right to free speech.

“It should not be too broad to include prohibition of valid political opinions,” KBP’s Rudolph Jularbal said. “Free speech and expression might be curtailed because of the way the law is crafted.”

‘Questionable, conflicting’

Under Estrada’s Senate Bill 1296, “fake news” is defined as “misinformation and disinformation of stories, facts and news which is presented as a fact, the veracity of which cannot be confirmed, with the purpose of distorting the truth and misleading its audience.”

Both the Department of Justice and Philippine National Police–Criminal Investigation and Detection Group found a portion of this provision — “the veracity of which cannot be confirmed” — to be “questionable” and “conflicting.”

“We should remove the phrase ‘the veracity of which cannot be confirmed,’ because it’s very difficult to investigate and prosecute if that itself we cannot ascertain,” state counsel Gerald Vincent Sosa said.

PCol. Sidney Villaflor, PNP-CIDG’s deputy director for administration, said it would be difficult to ascertain what is real and what is “fake news.”

“To prove the element of purpose or distorting the truth and misleading its audience, there must be evidence showing the distorted truth and misleading facts. This presupposes the existence of real truth or fact. If the veracity of a particular story, facts and news could not be confirmed, there could be no distortion or misleading,” Villaflor said.

Instead of criminalizing the spreading of “fake news,” journalists present at the hearing said more attention should be given to social media platforms and to media and information literacy programs.

Sen. Francis Tolentino, who chairs the Senate justice and human rights committee which was one of the panels that heard the anti-”fake news” bill, said they will be moving forward with the measure, balancing “our constitutional right to free speech versus the engineered and systemic, deliberate distortion of truth and outright spread of lies.”

DISINFORMATION

FAKE NEWS

MISINFORMATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIST: Revised list of Philippine holidays for 2023
play

LIST: Revised list of Philippine holidays for 2023

November 16, 2022 - 12:23pm
Malacañang released a new list of regular and special non-working holidays, adjusting some dates to fit in with “holiday...
Headlines
fbtw
Smuggled white onions to undergo phytosanitary inspection for Kadiwa

Smuggled white onions to undergo phytosanitary inspection for Kadiwa

By Danessa Rivera | 17 hours ago
The smuggled white onions seized by the government will undergo phytosanitary inspection for possible sale in Kadiwa centers...
Headlines
fbtw
Gas price lower by P1.95, diesel by P1.90

Gas price lower by P1.95, diesel by P1.90

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
Pump prices are going down today, with diesel and gasoline being slashed by nearly P2 per liter.
Headlines
fbtw
In the Philippines, raising a child with a disability is 80% more expensive &mdash; study

In the Philippines, raising a child with a disability is 80% more expensive — study

7 hours ago
“The DSWD has been intervening, has been helping families with children with disabilities, however, we have to do some...
Headlines
fbtw
POEA suspends deployment of OFWs to India

POEA suspends deployment of OFWs to India

By Rhodina Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Deployment of overseas Filipino workers to India has been suspended, the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration announced...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Beep card operator denies accusations of profiteering as shortage slows commute

Beep card operator denies accusations of profiteering as shortage slows commute

2 hours ago
"In the general scheme of things, it would be a big help if the DOTr could build a system that can be trusted, because...
Headlines
fbtw
Hand, foot and mouth disease cases in Metro Manila rising but &lsquo;manageable&rsquo;

Hand, foot and mouth disease cases in Metro Manila rising but ‘manageable’

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The number of hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) cases in Metro Manila is increasing but it remains manageable, the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines suspends OFW deployment to India following noncompliance

Philippines suspends OFW deployment to India following noncompliance

2 hours ago
According to Philippine Overseas Employment Administration Officer-in-Charge Bernard Olalia, the Philippine Embassy in New...
Headlines
fbtw
PAF, Japan air force troops begin unit-to-unit activities

PAF, Japan air force troops begin unit-to-unit activities

3 hours ago
The Philippine Air Force is now conducting unit-to-unit activities with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force in Clark Air Base,...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: SC oral arguments on 'No Contact Apprehension Policy' for motorists

LIVE: SC oral arguments on 'No Contact Apprehension Policy' for motorists

By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
Tune in to the live audio streaming of the oral arguments scheduled at 2 p.m on Tuesday, December 6.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with