Prosecutors summon Bantag to Lapid-Villamor slay preliminary probe

In this photo release, Bureau of Corrections Director General Gerald Bantag and Police Major General Guillermo Eleazar, PNP NCRPO director, are in a police APC that was used in demolition of illegal structures at the New Bilibid Prison.

MANILA, Philippines — State prosecutors served Tuesday a subpoena for suspended Bureau of Corrections Director General Gerald Bantag to appear before the preliminary investigation on the killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid and New Bilibid Prison inmate Jun Villamor.

Bantag, however, did not receive the subpoena as he no longer lives in Caloocan, which was his last known address, Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Charlie Guhit told reporters in a text message.

The embattled corrections chief is reportedly residing in Baguio, but Guhit said they have no information where exactly in the city Bantag is staying.

“The NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) and PNP (Philippine National Police) should inform the panel of prosecutors by way of manifestation or appropriate pleading about the new address of DG Bantag before we issue another subpoena to DG Bantag,” Guhit said.

Despite this, Guhit said the subpoena is “deemed served” and that the preliminary investigation will proceed.

Bantag is being required to appear before the three-person panel of prosecutors on November 23 at 9 a.m. and December 5 at 1 p.m. for the preliminary investigation.

Should Bantag snub the subpoena, he will be waiving his right to defend himself against the murder complaints in connection with the killings of Lapid and Villamor.

“Failure on your part to comply with this subpoena shall be considered as waiver to present your defense in the preliminary investigation and the case shall be considered submitted for resolution,” a portion of the subpoena read.

Bantag is accused of being the mastermind behind the Lapid and Villamor slays. He has vehemently denied these allegations and instead is pointing to a convicted drug lord as the culprit. — Xave Gregorio with reports from Kristine Joy Patag