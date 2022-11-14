^

Headlines

DOJ sets preliminary probe into raps vs Bantag, others in Percy Lapid case

Philstar.com
November 14, 2022 | 6:05pm
DOJ sets preliminary probe into raps vs Bantag, others in Percy Lapid case
In this photo release, Bureau of Corrections Director General Gerald Bantag and Police Major General Guillermo Eleazar, PNP NCRPO director, are in a police APC that was used in demolition of illegal structures at the New Bilibid Prison.
Bureau of Corrections / released

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice is moving forward on murder complaints filed against suspended Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag over the killings of radio broadcaster Percy Lapid and inmate Jun Villamor, said to be the middleman in the Lapid killing.

Preliminary investigation proceedings are set on November 23 and December 5, Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento said Monday.

Malcontento also said subpoenas to respondents — including Bantag — have been issued, but DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano said these have yet to be released.

Clavano, in a separate message, said there are at least 11 subpoenas to be sent out. The summons will give the respondents the opportunity to file their respective counter-affidavits.

The DOJ earlier said the earlier murder complaint against confessed gunman Joel Escorial over the killing of Lapid, and more recents raps by the Philippine National Police and National Bureau of Investigation that include Bantag among the respondents over the deaths of the broadcaster and Villamor have been consolidated into one case.

A three-member panel of prosecutors led by Deputy State Prosecutor Olivia Torrevillas will handle the complaints. Joining her are Senior Assistant State Prosecutors Josie Christina Dugay and Charlie Guhit.

PNP: Bantag should answer allegations in proper forum

Meanwhile, the PNP defended its decision to hold a joint press conference on allegations against Bantag, even as it called on the suspended prisons chief to cooperate in its investigation. Bantag has been throwing his own accusations against Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin 'Boying" Remulla and has tried to cast doubt on the investigation.

Speaking at a forum organized by the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines, Police Gen. Rodolfo Azurin saod the press conference to present the National Bureau of Investigation's finding was a joint effort of the NBI and the PNP. 

The NBI said it found reason to believe that the order to kill Lapid, whose real name is Percival Mabasa, came from Bantag, who allegedly enlisted the help of gangs inside the New Bilibid Prison. 

"What the PNP and the NBI will do is to check on what Bantag has been claiming and if it is related to the case of Percy Mabasa,” Azurin said.

Asked if he can promise the press that Bantag will be taken in, Azurin said: "Yes. That's the objective, that's the goal of everyone so he can defend [himself] and answer accusations held against him...we want this case to eventually be put to rest."

In a separate press briefing at Camp Crame, the PNP chief urged Bantag to answer the allegations. 

“Perhaps he should answer all the charges in court. This should not be done in the media, it’s unhealthy,” said Azurin.

Last week, Bantag granted media interviews where he railed against Justice Secretary Remulla and called on him to step down over a drug case that the secretary's son is facing.

The DOJ on Friday said it "understands the predicament of [Director General] Bantag. His words and actions, no matter how personal and inappropriate, come from a misguided sense of betrayal," as it echoed Remulla’s earlier statement that "nobody wanted the evidence to point" to the BuCor chief.

"There is a proper forum and a proper time to thresh this all out," the DOJ also said. — Kristine Joy Patag and Franco Luna

PERCY LAPID

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

PNP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
ASEAN, US affirm strategic ties as Biden vows to address 'biggest issues of our time'

ASEAN, US affirm strategic ties as Biden vows to address 'biggest issues of our time'

8 hours ago
ASEAN leaders and the United States committed to promote maritime cooperation based on the universally recognized principles...
Headlines
fbtw
Diesel prices down; gasoline up

Diesel prices down; gasoline up

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Prices of diesel are expected to extend its series of rollbacks this week, while those of gasoline could rise for a second...
Headlines
fbtw
House bill to penalize &lsquo;runaway parents,&rsquo; especially irresponsible dads

House bill to penalize ‘runaway parents,’ especially irresponsible dads

By Paolo Romero | 19 hours ago
Runaway parents – particularly irresponsible fathers – who intentionally and repeatedly refuse to provide financial...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos OKs DOE&rsquo;s offshore wind energy exploration

Marcos OKs DOE’s offshore wind energy exploration

By Alexis Romero | 4 days ago
President Marcos has approved the Department of Energy proposal to explore and develop the Philippines’ offshore wind...
Headlines
fbtw
Abolition&nbsp;of DBM&rsquo;s graft-ridden&nbsp;Procurement&nbsp;Service pushed

Abolition of DBM’s graft-ridden Procurement Service pushed

By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
The Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management needs to be “abolished” to save on government...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
New COVID-19 cases 43% higher than last week &mdash; DOH

New COVID-19 cases 43% higher than last week — DOH

1 hour ago
The DOH said that cases averaged 1,296 a day in the past week. The figure was 43% higher than the infections logged from October...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: ASEAN pushes for code of conduct, zero-violence in South China Sea

Marcos: ASEAN pushes for code of conduct, zero-violence in South China Sea

3 hours ago
"Now on the South China Sea. Everybody, including the Chinese, says we follow UNCLOS and international law. So at least that...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP chief: 46 killed in 'war on drugs' operations under Marcos

PNP chief: 46 killed in 'war on drugs' operations under Marcos

By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"We need to accept that some members in the community, they don't have that much trust in the PNP [but] we must consider the...
Headlines
fbtw
How cancer patients, survivors can access assistance fund

How cancer patients, survivors can access assistance fund

4 hours ago
The cancer assistance fund will cover outpatient and inpatient services, including but not limited to diagnostics, therapeutic...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Arbitral award, UNCLOS key in harnessing Philippines marine resources&rsquo;

‘Arbitral award, UNCLOS key in harnessing Philippines marine resources’

By Pia Lee Brago | 19 hours ago
A retired Supreme Court associate justice has cited the importance of the arbitral award and the United Nations Convention...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with