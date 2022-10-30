^

Signal No. 2 still up in four areas of northern Luzon

October 30, 2022 | 1:16pm
Vehicles pass along a flooded street as a cyclist makes their way through the water in Manila on October 29, 2022, following heavy rain brought by Tropical Storm Nalgae. Severe Tropical Storm Nalgae whipped the Philippines on October 29 after unleashing flash floods and landslides that officials said left at least 45 people dead.
MANILA, Philippines — Four areas in northern Luzon remain under Signal No. 2, while Metro Manila is still under Signal No. 1 as tropical storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae) continues moving over the West Philippine Sea.

State weather service PAGASA in its 11 a.m. bulletin estimated the center of Paeng moving 225 kilometers west northwest of Zambales or 240 km west of Dagupan City in Pangasinan. The storm is expected to continue moving west northwestward 25 kph, with winds up to 85 kph and gusts of 105 kph.

PAGASA warned winds with gale-force strength may still affect the following areas under Tropical Cylone Wind Signal No. 2: 

  • La Union
  • Central and Western parts of Pangasinan (San Fabian, San Jacinto, Mapandan, Santa Barbara, Malasiqui, Bautista, Alcala, Urbiztondo, Mangatarem, Basista, San Carlos City, Calasiao, Mangaldan, Dagupan City, Binmaley, Aguilar, Bugallon, Lingayen, Labrador, Infanta, Dasol, Mabini, Sual, City of Alaminos, Burgos, Agno, Bani, Bolinao, Anda, Bayambang)
  • Northwestern part of Tarlac (Camiling, San Clemente, Santa Ignacia, Mayantoc, San Jose, Moncada)
  • Northern portion of Zambales (Santa Cruz, Candelaria, Masinloc, Palauig, Iba)

Meanwhile, areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 include: 

  • Cagayan including Babuyan Islands 
  • Isabela
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • Quirino
  • Apayao
  • Ifugao
  • Mountain Province
  • Kalinga
  • Abra
  • Benguet
  • Aurora
  • Bulacan
  • Nueva Ecija
  • Pampanga
  • the rest of Tarlac
  • the rest of Zambales
  • Bataan
  • Ilocos Norte
  • Ilocos Sur
  • the rest of Pangasinan
  • Metro Manila
  • Batangas
  • Cavite
  • Laguna
  • Rizal
  • Northern and central portions of Quezon (Lucena City, Pagbilao, Infanta, Tiaong, Unisan, Plaridel, San Antonio, Alabat, Candelaria, Lucban, Sampaloc, Padre Burgos, Sariaya, City of Tayabas, Mauban, Dolores, General Nakar, Perez, Agdangan, Atimonan, Real) including Pollilo Islands
  • North and central portions of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Mamburao, Santa Cruz, Paluan, Sablayan) including Lubang Islands
  • Northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro (Naujan, Puerto Galera, Victoria, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan, Gloria, Bansud)

The National Disaster Risk Reducation Management Council has recorded 48 casualties due to the storm, with 40 individuals injured and 22 others missing.

READ: At least 48 dead, 48K displaced as 'Paeng' weakens over West Philippine Sea

Paeng is expected to exit the Philippines’ monitoring area by Monday, but not before re-intensifying into a severe tropical storm. PAGASA sees it weakening by late Tuesday. 

Meanwhile, the state weather bureau is also monitoring another weather disturbance expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility Monday morning, which will then be named tropical depression “Queenie.” 

Queenie’s center was last spotted 1,250 km east of northeastern Mindanao, moving 14 kph west northwestward. PAGASA said it is “unlikely” to directly affect the country throughout the forecast period.

