LIST: Cancelled flights for October 30, revised sailing times due to 'Paeng'

A passenger sits alone at the NAIA Terminal 1 on May 3, 2020 after a suspension of international flights.

MANILA, Philippines — Airport officials on Sunday announced the cancellation of a number of flights due to tropical storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae).

The Manila International Airport Authority, which runs the four terminals of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, has cancelled 21 international flights and 136 domestic flights:

International flights

Terminal 2

Philippine Airlines (PR)

PR 538 Denpasar-Manila

PR 536 Jakarta-Manila

PR 530 Kuala Lumpur-Manila

PR 522 Phnom Penh-Manila

PR 510 Singapore-Manila

Terminal 3

Cebu Pacific (5J)

5J 929/930 Manila-Bangkok-Manila

5J 931/932 Manila-Bangkok-Manila

5J 279/280 Manila-Bali-Manila

5J 744/745 Manila-Hanoi-Manila

5J 272/273 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

5J 110/111 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

5J 5038/5039 Manila-Nagoya-Manila

5J 813/814 Manila-Singapore-Manila

Domestic flights

Terminal 2

Philippine Airlines (PR)

PR 2932/2933 Manila-Basco-Manila

PR 2129/2130 Manila-Bacolod-Manila

PR 2961/2962 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

PR 2967/2968 Manila-Butuan-Manila

PR 2519/2520 Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Manila

PR 2808 Davao-Manila

PR 2555/2556 Manila-Dipolog-Manila

PR 2139/2140 Manila-Iloilo-Manila

PR 2917/2918 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

PR 2887/2888 Manila-Ozamiz-Manila

PR 2203/2204 Manila-Roxas-Manila

PR 2981/2982 Manila-Tacloban-Manila

PR 2949/2950 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila

Terminal 3

Cebu Pacific (5J)

5J 473/474 Manila-Bacolod-Manila

5J 619/620 Manila-Bohol-Manila

5J 617/618 Manila-Bohol-Manila

5J 785/786 Manila-Butuan-Manila

5J 793/794 Manila-Butuan-Manila

5J 381/382 Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Manila

5J 893/894 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 2005/2006 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 2003/2004 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 907/908 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 911/912 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 895/896 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 899/900 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 897/898 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 551/552 Manila-Cebu-Manila

5J 567/568 Manila-Cebu-Manila

5J 561/562 Manila-Cebu-Manila

5J 571/572 Manila-Cebu-Manila

5J 553/554 Manila-Cebu-Manila

5J 885/886 Manila-Cotabato-Manila

5J 961/962 Manila-Davao-Manila

5J 955/956 Manila-Davao-Manila

5J 703/704 Manila-Dipolog-Manila

5J 623/624 Manila-Dumaguete-Manila

5J 627/628 Manila-Dumaguete-Manila

5J 989/990 Manila-General Santos-Manila

5J 993/994 Manila-General Santos-Manila

5J 451/452 Manila-Iloilo-Manila

5J 447/448 Manila-Iloilo-Manila

5J 321/322 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

5J 323/324 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

5J 781/782 Manila-Ozamiz-Manila

5J 771/772 Manila-Pagadian-Manila

5J 635/636 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila

5J 637/638 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila

5J 357/358 Manila-Roxas-Manila

5J 6881/6882 Manila-Surigao-Manila

5J 649/650 Manila-Tacloban-Manila

5J 655/656 Manila-Tacloban-Manila

5J 841/842 Manila-Virac-Manila

5J 851/852 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila

5J 853/854 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila

5J 859/860 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila

Terminal 4

CebGo (DG)

DG 6055/6056 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

DG 6043/6044 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

DG 6047/6048 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

DG 6051/6052 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

DG 6066/6067 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

DG 6193/6194 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

DG 6177/6178 Manila-Masbate-Manila

DG 6113/6114 Manila-Naga-Manila

DG 6117/6118 Manila-Naga-Manila

DG 6031/6032 Manila-San Jose-Manila

DG 6843/6844 Manila-Siargao-Manila

AirAsia (Z2)

Z2 622 Davao-Manila

2 8612 Davao-Manila

Z2 698 Cagayan-Manila

New sailing schedules for 2GO Travel

In a separate advisory, 2GO Travel on Sunday morning announced revised sailing schedules for its ferries.

As of Sunday morning, the departure schedules of following ships, which had previously been on hold, are:

MV St Therese of the Child Jesus

Ozamis to Manila: October 30 at 2:30 p.m.

Manila to Cebu and Manila to Butuan: November 2 at 10:30 p.m.

Cebu to Butuan and Cebu to Manila: November 4 at 11:30 a.m.

Butuan to Manila: November 5 at 3 a.m.

MV 2GO Maligaya

Cebu to Manila: October 30 at 10 p.m.

"Rebooking fees are waived. Passengers may also opt to have their tickets refunded. To rebook or refund, please head to the nearest 2GO Corporate Ticketing Outlet or to the store that issued your ticket," the shipping company also said.