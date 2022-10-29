NDRRMC: Death toll due to ‘Paeng’ rises to 72

In this handout photo taken and released by the Philippine Coast Guard on October 28, 2022 rescue workers retrieve the body of a victim during a rescue and retrieval operations in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

MANILA, Philippines — The number of people who have died due to the effects of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae) has risen to 72, according to disaster officials, with most of the fatalities coming from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

According to the NDRRMC, 67 of the 72 fatalities were from the Bangsamoro region, while three were from Soccsksargen and two more were from Western Visayas. These numbers are still up for validation, the disaster agency said.

While the southern Philippines was not in the direct path of Paeng, it still experienced heavy rains due to the cyclone that triggered landslides and massive flooding.

The NDRRMC also reported that 33 were injured due to Paeng’s onslaught, while 14 more are missing.

The disaster agency said 184,161 people were affected by Paeng, of which 9,737 are in evacuation centers.

A total of 280 houses were damaged by Paeng, with 171 partially damaged and 121 totally damaged.

The NDRRMC estimated that Paeng has dealt a total of P54.59 million in damage to agriculture.

In recent years, flash floods with mud and debris from largely deforested mountainsides have been among the deadliest hazards posed by typhoons in the Philippines.

Rescuers are focusing on the village of Kusiong, where dozens of bodies were recovered Friday after the floods hit.

Flooding was also reported in several areas of the central Philippines, though there were no deaths reported there.

The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 major storms each year that kill hundreds of people and keep vast regions in perpetual poverty.

Scientists have warned that such storms, which also kill livestock and destroy key infrastructure, are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer because of climate change. — Xave Gregorio with AFP