^

Headlines

NDRRMC: Death toll due to ‘Paeng’ rises to 72

Philstar.com
October 29, 2022 | 12:07pm
NDRRMC: Death toll due to âPaengâ rises to 72
In this handout photo taken and released by the Philippine Coast Guard on October 28, 2022 rescue workers retrieve the body of a victim during a rescue and retrieval operations in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.
Handout / Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The number of people who have died due to the effects of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae) has risen to 72, according to disaster officials, with most of the fatalities coming from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

According to the NDRRMC, 67 of the 72 fatalities were from the Bangsamoro region, while three were from Soccsksargen and two more were from Western Visayas. These numbers are still up for validation, the disaster agency said.

LIVE UPDATES: Severe Tropical Storm Paeng

While the southern Philippines was not in the direct path of Paeng, it still experienced heavy rains due to the cyclone that triggered landslides and massive flooding.

The NDRRMC also reported that 33 were injured due to Paeng’s onslaught, while 14 more are missing.

The disaster agency said 184,161 people were affected by Paeng, of which 9,737 are in evacuation centers.

WALANG PASOK: Class suspensions on October 29 due 'to Paeng'

A total of 280 houses were damaged by Paeng, with 171 partially damaged and 121 totally damaged.

The NDRRMC estimated that Paeng has dealt a total of P54.59 million in damage to agriculture.

In recent years, flash floods with mud and debris from largely deforested mountainsides have been among the deadliest hazards posed by typhoons in the Philippines.

Rescuers are focusing on the village of Kusiong, where dozens of bodies were recovered Friday after the floods hit.

Flooding was also reported in several areas of the central Philippines, though there were no deaths reported there.

The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 major storms each year that kill hundreds of people and keep vast regions in perpetual poverty.

Scientists have warned that such storms, which also kill livestock and destroy key infrastructure, are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer because of climate change. — Xave Gregorio with AFP

PAENGPH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Paeng' intensifies slightly as it nears land

'Paeng' intensifies slightly as it nears land

18 hours ago
Paeng, the country’s 16th tropical cyclone this year and the fourth in October, is expected to bring heavy rains and...
Headlines
fbtw
Bivalent vaccines available in Philippines by December &ndash; DOH

Bivalent vaccines available in Philippines by December – DOH

By Rhodina Villanueva | 12 hours ago
Bivalent vaccines against COVID-19 are expected to become available in the country by December, according to Department of...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 2 up over several areas as Tropical Storm Paeng intensifies
play

Signal No. 2 up over several areas as Tropical Storm Paeng intensifies

1 day ago
"Paeng is forecast to further intensify while moving over the warm waters of the Philippine Sea. It is forecast to reach typhoon...
Headlines
fbtw
Swift plenary approval vowed on bills digitalizing government records

Swift plenary approval vowed on bills digitalizing government records

By Shiela Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez yesterday gave President Marcos assurance that the House of Representatives will speed up plenary...
Headlines
fbtw
More areas under wind signals as 'Paeng' seen to affect Undas preps

More areas under wind signals as 'Paeng' seen to affect Undas preps

1 day ago
Paeng, the country’s 16th tropical cyclone this year and the fourth in October, is expected to bring heavy rains and...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Paeng' death toll hits 72

'Paeng' death toll hits 72

2 hours ago
Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (international name Nalgae) slammed into the Philippines on Saturday, after unleashing...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on October 29 due 'to Paeng'

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on October 29 due 'to Paeng'

By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
Several local government units have ordered the suspension of classes for Saturday (Oct. 29, 2022) due to the inclement weather...
Headlines
fbtw
SM opens 4th mall in Sorsogon

SM opens 4th mall in Sorsogon

12 hours ago
SM City Sorsogon, the Bicol region’s newest destination mall, opened yesterday, becoming SM Prime’s 81st supermall...
Headlines
fbtw
LTFRB waives fees for PUV matrix, franchise verification

LTFRB waives fees for PUV matrix, franchise verification

20 hours ago
The LTFRB said the decision was made in response to the clamor of public utility vehicle operators impacted by the Covid-19...
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla says &lsquo;very possible&rsquo; mastermind behind Lapid slay has been identified

Remulla says ‘very possible’ mastermind behind Lapid slay has been identified

21 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said that it is “very possible” that authorities investigating the fatal...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with