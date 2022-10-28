^

Headlines

Signal No. 2 up over several areas as Tropical Storm Paeng intensifies

Philstar.com
October 28, 2022 | 9:31am
Signal No. 2 up over several areas as Tropical Storm Paeng intensifies
Pagasa said that Paeng is forecast to further intensify while moving over the warm waters of the Philippine Sea. It is forecast to reach typhoon category as it moves very close to Bicol Region. The occurrence of rapid intensification within 48 hours.
DOST-PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Paeng (international name Nalgae) slightly intensified before dawn on Friday as it continued to move over the Philippine Sea, prompting the hoisting of Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 over six areas according to the latest bulletin issued by state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its advisory issued 5 a.m. Friday, PAGASA said that Paeng is forecast to move west northwestward over the Philippine Sea through Sunday while moving towards central or southern portion of Luzon.

"Per latest track and intensity forecast, the highest wind signal that will likely be hoisted is Wind Signal No. 4 in anticipation of typhoon-force conditions associated with Paeng," PAGASA said. 

"Paeng is forecast to further intensify while moving over the warm waters of the Philippine Sea. It is forecast to reach typhoon category as it moves very close to Bicol Region. The occurrence of rapid intensification within 48 hours."

Government forecasters warned of "heavy to intense with at times torrential rains possible over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Samar, and Eastern Samar" along with "moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Western Visayas, Marinduque, Romblon, Quezon, and the rest of Eastern Visayas."

Paeng was last seen 410 km East of Borongan City, Eastern Samar moving westward at 15 kph and packing winds of up to 75 kph. 

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals 

Signal No. 2:

  • Luzon: Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Lagonoy, Goa, San Jose, Tigaon, Iriga City, Saglay, Buhi)
  • Visayas: Northern Samar and the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Jipapad, Arteche, Oras, San Policarpo, Maslog, Dolores, Can-Avid, Taft)

Signal No. 1:

  • Luzon: Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Camarines Norte, the rest of Camarines Sur, Romblon, Marinduque, Quezon including Pollilo Islands, Laguna, and Rizal
  • Visayas: Samar, the rest of Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, and the northern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Tabogon, City of Bogo, Borbon) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands
  • Mindanao: Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands and the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, City of Tandag, Bayabas, Tago, Cagwait)

"There is minimal to moderate risk of storm surge of up to 2.0 m in height which may cause flooding in the low-lying and exposed coastal areas of Catanduanes, Albay, Camarines Norte, Polillo Islands and the northern and eastern portions of Camarines Sur," PAGASA said in its advisory. 

Forecast positions

Pagasa said that Paeng will move west northwestward over the Philippine Sea through Sunday while moving towards central or southern portion of Luzon.

"On the forecast track, Paeng may make landfall or pass very close to Catanduanes tomorrow morning. Another landfall scenario is likely on Sunday morning over Aurora or the east coast of Quezon (including Polillo Islands). Considering the southward shift in the forecast track, a possible landfall in the eastern portion of Bicol Region is not ruled out at this time."

  • Oct 28, 2022 02:00 p.m. - 300 km East of Catarman, Northern Samar
  • Oct 29, 2022 02:00 a.m. - 100 km East Northeast of Virac, Catanduanes
  • Oct 29, 2022 02:00 p.m. - 55 km North Northeast of Daet, Camarines Norte or 165 km East of Infanta, Quezon
  • Oct 30, 2022 02:00 a.m. - Over the coastal waters of San Luis, Aurora
  • Oct 30, 2022 02:00 p.m. - Over the coastal waters of Dasol, Pangasinan
  • Oct 31, 2022 02:00 a.m. - Over the coastal waters of Bolinao, Pangasinan
  • Nov 1, 2022 02:00 a.m. - 140 km West Northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte
  • Nov 2, 2022 02:00 a.m. - 165 km West of Basco, Batanes
     

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
COVID-19 cases could reach 18K a day if masking indoors made optional &mdash; DOH

COVID-19 cases could reach 18K a day if masking indoors made optional — DOH

20 hours ago
Citing projections of scientists, DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire told ABS CBN News Channel that daily COVID-19...
Headlines
fbtw
26,000 TB cases recorded this year

26,000 TB cases recorded this year

By Rhodina Villanueva | October 7, 2022 - 12:00am
The country has recorded over 26,000 cases of tuberculosis for the first six months of the year, the Department of Health...
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 1 raised in parts of Samar island due to Paeng
play

Signal No. 1 raised in parts of Samar island due to Paeng

1 day ago
Paeng was last seen 660 kilometers east of Borongan City in Eastern Samar, heading west northwest at 10 kilometer an hou...
Headlines
fbtw
More areas under Signal No. 1 as 'Paeng' becomes tropical storm
play

More areas under Signal No. 1 as 'Paeng' becomes tropical storm

22 hours ago
Paeng was last spotted 540 kilometers east of Borongan City in Eastern Samar, heading west northwest at 10 kph.
Headlines
fbtw
NPA leader gets 16 years for illegal firearms, explosives

NPA leader gets 16 years for illegal firearms, explosives

By Robertzon Ramirez | 10 hours ago
A Taguig City Regional Trial Court has convicted a ranking communist leader of illegal possession of explosives and illegal...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
US providing $900,000 for disaster data platform

US providing $900,000 for disaster data platform

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
The United States government is providing $900,000 (about P53 million) to support a data platform project for disaster risk...
Headlines
fbtw
Incentives sought for banks, institutions financing socialized housing projects

Incentives sought for banks, institutions financing socialized housing projects

By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
The government is looking at providing incentives to private banks and other financial institutions that will finance socialized...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos thanks China for Samal-Davao bridge project loan

Marcos thanks China for Samal-Davao bridge project loan

By Edith Regalado | 10 hours ago
President Marcos thanked China yesterday for a $350-million loan to fund the construction of the Samal Island-Davao City Connector...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Stronger, closer Philippines-China ties to continue&rsquo;

‘Stronger, closer Philippines-China ties to continue’

By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
The Philippines will continue its “stronger” and “closer” relations with China under President Xi...
Headlines
fbtw
PHEA holds 73rd conference

PHEA holds 73rd conference

10 hours ago
The Philippine Home Economics Association , a national organization of home economists and allied professionals in the Philippines,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with