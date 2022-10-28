Signal No. 2 up over several areas as Tropical Storm Paeng intensifies

Pagasa said that Paeng is forecast to further intensify while moving over the warm waters of the Philippine Sea. It is forecast to reach typhoon category as it moves very close to Bicol Region. The occurrence of rapid intensification within 48 hours.

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Paeng (international name Nalgae) slightly intensified before dawn on Friday as it continued to move over the Philippine Sea, prompting the hoisting of Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 over six areas according to the latest bulletin issued by state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its advisory issued 5 a.m. Friday, PAGASA said that Paeng is forecast to move west northwestward over the Philippine Sea through Sunday while moving towards central or southern portion of Luzon.

"Per latest track and intensity forecast, the highest wind signal that will likely be hoisted is Wind Signal No. 4 in anticipation of typhoon-force conditions associated with Paeng," PAGASA said.

"Paeng is forecast to further intensify while moving over the warm waters of the Philippine Sea. It is forecast to reach typhoon category as it moves very close to Bicol Region. The occurrence of rapid intensification within 48 hours."

Government forecasters warned of "heavy to intense with at times torrential rains possible over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Samar, and Eastern Samar" along with "moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Western Visayas, Marinduque, Romblon, Quezon, and the rest of Eastern Visayas."

Paeng was last seen 410 km East of Borongan City, Eastern Samar moving westward at 15 kph and packing winds of up to 75 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals

Signal No. 2:

Luzon: Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Lagonoy, Goa, San Jose, Tigaon, Iriga City, Saglay, Buhi)

Visayas: Northern Samar and the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Jipapad, Arteche, Oras, San Policarpo, Maslog, Dolores, Can-Avid, Taft)

Signal No. 1:

Luzon: Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Camarines Norte, the rest of Camarines Sur, Romblon, Marinduque, Quezon including Pollilo Islands, Laguna, and Rizal

Visayas: Samar, the rest of Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, and the northern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Tabogon, City of Bogo, Borbon) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Mindanao: Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands and the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, City of Tandag, Bayabas, Tago, Cagwait)

"There is minimal to moderate risk of storm surge of up to 2.0 m in height which may cause flooding in the low-lying and exposed coastal areas of Catanduanes, Albay, Camarines Norte, Polillo Islands and the northern and eastern portions of Camarines Sur," PAGASA said in its advisory.

Forecast positions

Pagasa said that Paeng will move west northwestward over the Philippine Sea through Sunday while moving towards central or southern portion of Luzon.

"On the forecast track, Paeng may make landfall or pass very close to Catanduanes tomorrow morning. Another landfall scenario is likely on Sunday morning over Aurora or the east coast of Quezon (including Polillo Islands). Considering the southward shift in the forecast track, a possible landfall in the eastern portion of Bicol Region is not ruled out at this time."