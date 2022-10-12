'Maymay' seen to weaken into LPA as it nears land

Satellite image shows Tropical Depression Maymay on October 12 at 4:30 a.m.

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical depression Maymay is forecast to weaken into a low pressure area as it approaches Central Luzon, weather forecasters said Wednesday.

Maymay was last spotted 305 kilometers east of Baler in Aurora, moving southwest very slowly. According to PAGASA, it is expected to move slowly or remain almost stationary in the next 12 hours.

The cyclone was packing maximum sustained winds of 45 km an hour and gusts of up to 55 kph.

The following areas remained under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1:

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Aurora

Nueva Ecija

Extreme northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) including Pollilo Islands

What to expect

According to the state weather bureau, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected in Cagayan and Isabela. Meanwhile, residents of Aurora will experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains.

Strong winds — strong breeze to near gale strength — may affect any of the areas where TCWS No. 1 is raised.

Occasional gusts reaching strong to gale force strength associated with the enhanced northeasterly surface wind flow and its convergence with Maymay may also be experienced in Batanes, Cagayan (including Babuyan Islands), Cordillera Administrative Region, and Ilocos region.

A marine gale warning remained in effect over the seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon, and the eastern seaboard of Southern Luzon.

The surge of northeasterly surface wind flow may also bring moderate to rough seas (1.5 to 3.5 meters) over the western seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon. These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts.

Maymay’s position

Oct 12, 2022 2:00 PM - 245 km east of Baler, Aurora

Oct 13, 2022 2:00 AM - 145 km east of Baler, Aurora

Oct 13, 2022 2:00 PM - Over the coast waters of Baler, Aurora

Other weather disturbances

PAGASA is also monitoring a tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility and a low pressure area west of Occidental Mindoro.

The tropical depression was last seen 1.920 km east of Southern Luzon, with peak winds of 45 kph and gusts of up to 55 kph. It is heading northeast slowly.

In a bulletin issued late Tuesday, PAGASA said the cyclone may enter PAR Thursday morning or afternoon and may reach tropical storm category.

The agency said there is a “high likelihood” that wind signals will be hoisted over Batanes and several provinces in Northern Luzon.

Meanwhile, the LPA was seen 520 km west of San Jose, Occidental Mindoro. — Gaea Katreena Cabico