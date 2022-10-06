^

Headlines

Percy Lapid’s family hopes Marcos lends ‘louder’ voice to calls for justice

Philstar.com
October 6, 2022 | 3:36pm
Percy Lapidâ€™s family hopes Marcos lends â€˜louderâ€™ voice to calls for justice
Demonstrators light candles at a rally calling for justice following the murder of a Philippine radio broadcaster, in Quezon City in suburban Manila on October 4, 2022.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The family of Percy Lapid is calling on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to lend a “louder” voice in calls for justice for the broadcast commentator killed in an ambush in Las Piñas City last Monday.

“As much as possible, maybe it would help if the voice of the president is much louder,” Lapid’s brother, journalist Roy Mabasa told CNN Philippines’ The Source in Filipino on Thursday.

Mabasa said they asked this from Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, who visited Lapid’s wake on Wednesday, along with appeals to focus on the case of his brother so that he does not end up being just another statistic.

“Our family has an appeal to make sure that the death of Ka Percy does not just become part of statistics. Because if we look at the record of slain journalists since 1986, there are nearly 200 cases which we think were never resolved,” Mabasa said.

Lapid was a vocal critic of the administrations of Marcos and his predecessor, former President Rodrigo Duterte, leading to speculation that his killing may have been motivated by his stinging criticisms of the government.

READ: Who is the slain broadcast journalist Percy Lapid?

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and Deputy Executive Secretary Hubert Guevarra visited Thursday Lapid's wake at Manila Memorial Park, relaying a message from Marcos that the government is "ready to help."

Malacañang has said that Marcos is “concerned” with Lapid’s killing and instructed officials to “take a look at the conduct of the investigation on the ambush.”

Marcos, however, has yet to personally address Lapid’s killing, which has drawn wide condemnation locally and abroad.

The president did not make mention of Lapid’s ambush during a meeting with the Manila Overseas Press Club on Wednesday night, but made a general vow to “support and protect the rights of the media.” — Xave Gregorio

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

PERCY LAPID
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Confidential, intel funds in the national budget: What you need to know

Confidential, intel funds in the national budget: What you need to know

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
What are confidential and intelligence funds anyway and why do they court so much scrutiny?
Headlines
fbtw
100 days into his term, Marcos shares his key achievements as president

100 days into his term, Marcos shares his key achievements as president

By Alexis Romero | 5 hours ago
Assembling the "best and the brightest" to serve in his administration and putting up a "functional" government are what President...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipinos fishing on frontline of China's battle for disputed sea

Filipinos fishing on frontline of China's battle for disputed sea

By Allison Jackson | 8 hours ago
Filipino fisherman Mariel Villamonte had spent years plying the turquoise waters of Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines to UN rights council: Marcos gov't doing 'transformation' reform of justice, law enforcement

Philippines to UN rights council: Marcos gov't doing 'transformation' reform of justice, law enforcement

7 hours ago
Human rights watchdogs, however, stressed there is a disconnect between the government’s rhetoric and the situation...
Headlines
fbtw
Rodriguez vows to continue supporting Marcos government

Rodriguez vows to continue supporting Marcos government

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
Former executive secretary Victor Rodriguez yesterday confirmed that he is no longer part of the Marcos Cabinet even as he...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Gunman murders at least 30 in Thai nursery attack: police

Gunman murders at least 30 in Thai nursery attack: police

1 hour ago
A former police officer armed with a gun and a knife stormed a nursery in northeast Thailand, shooting dead at least 30 people...
Headlines
fbtw
Coast Guard reports peaceful aerial surveillance of Panatag waters

Coast Guard reports peaceful aerial surveillance of Panatag waters

1 hour ago
The PCG aims to intensify its presence in the area and "encourage more Filipino fishermen to conduct fishing activities in...
Headlines
fbtw
After series of resignations in first 100 days, are cracks emerging in Marcos&rsquo; unity?

After series of resignations in first 100 days, are cracks emerging in Marcos’ unity?

By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Unity was the selling point of Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s presidential campaign, but with successive resignations hitting his...
Headlines
fbtw
US hands over P11.5-M COVID supplies, humanitarian aid to Surigao del Norte

US hands over P11.5-M COVID supplies, humanitarian aid to Surigao del Norte

5 hours ago
The latest round of donations bring the US Agency for International Development’s total aid for typhoon Odette victims...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Philippines ready to lead peace efforts in Southeast Asia

Marcos: Philippines ready to lead peace efforts in Southeast Asia

By Alexis Romero | 5 hours ago
Marcos bared plans to propose measures that would address regional conflicts during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with