Percy Lapidâ€™s family hopes Marcos lends â€˜louderâ€™ voice to calls for justice

Percy Lapid’s family hopes Marcos lends ‘louder’ voice to calls for justice

Demonstrators light candles at a rally calling for justice following the murder of a Philippine radio broadcaster, in Quezon City in suburban Manila on October 4, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The family of Percy Lapid is calling on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to lend a “louder” voice in calls for justice for the broadcast commentator killed in an ambush in Las Piñas City last Monday.

“As much as possible, maybe it would help if the voice of the president is much louder,” Lapid’s brother, journalist Roy Mabasa told CNN Philippines’ The Source in Filipino on Thursday.

Mabasa said they asked this from Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, who visited Lapid’s wake on Wednesday, along with appeals to focus on the case of his brother so that he does not end up being just another statistic.

“Our family has an appeal to make sure that the death of Ka Percy does not just become part of statistics. Because if we look at the record of slain journalists since 1986, there are nearly 200 cases which we think were never resolved,” Mabasa said.

Lapid was a vocal critic of the administrations of Marcos and his predecessor, former President Rodrigo Duterte, leading to speculation that his killing may have been motivated by his stinging criticisms of the government.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and Deputy Executive Secretary Hubert Guevarra visited Thursday Lapid's wake at Manila Memorial Park, relaying a message from Marcos that the government is "ready to help."

Malacañang has said that Marcos is “concerned” with Lapid’s killing and instructed officials to “take a look at the conduct of the investigation on the ambush.”

Marcos, however, has yet to personally address Lapid’s killing, which has drawn wide condemnation locally and abroad.

The president did not make mention of Lapid’s ambush during a meeting with the Manila Overseas Press Club on Wednesday night, but made a general vow to “support and protect the rights of the media.” — Xave Gregorio