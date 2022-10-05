CHR looking into killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid

Demonstrators light candles at a rally calling for justice following the murder of a Philippine radio broadcaster, in Quezon City in suburban Manila on October 4, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights said it is already investigating the killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid as it stressed the attack is a “direct threat” to people’s right to know.

Lapid—whose real name is Percival Mabasa—was gunned down Monday night at the gate of BF Resort Village in Talon Dos, Las Piñas.

In a statement, CHR condemned the killing and stressed that journalists are essential in upholding democracy and demanding accountability.

“We have also repeatedly underscored the crucial need to ensure a safe and unimpaired media environment in order to amplify the voices of the most marginalized sectors and to foster balance in communicating the nation’s state of affairs,” CHR said.

“Journalists, who are primarily responsible for informing the Filipino citizenry of critical information, must be able to work without fear,” it added.

The commission also pointed out that allowing multiple diverging views to flourish is an important facet of a working democracy and needs to be protected.

Lapid was known for his stinging criticisms of the administrations of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and former President Rodrigo Duterte. In the last broadcast of his commentary program over DWBL 1242, he discussed the dangers of red-tagging.

“One episode of media killing is already far too many. As such, we urge the government, particularly our law enforcement officers, to bring the perpetrators to account,” CHR said.

The capital region's police office earlier said that a Special Investigation Task Force has been formed to conduct a probe into the shooting of the radio broadcaster.

The shooting of Lapid is the second killing of a journalist under the current administration, following the stabbing of broadcaster Rey Blanco in Negros Oriental in September.

In a statement, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines said that the latest killing is proof that “journalism remains a dangerous profession in the country.”

The Embassies of Canada and the Netherlands, co-chairs of the Media Freedom Coalition in the Philippines, also condemned the attack, and called for concrete steps to ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice and create a safe environment for media workers. The European Union and the British Embassy backed the statement. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Xave Gregorio