^

Headlines

Educators renew call for higher pay on World Teachers' Day

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
October 5, 2022 | 2:15pm
Educators renew call for higher pay on World Teachers' Day
A teacher uses hand sanitizer on a student on the first day of in-person classes after years-long Covid-19 lockdowns at Pedro Guevara Elementary School in Manila on August 22, 2022.
AFP / Maria Tan

MANILA, Philippines — On World Teachers’ Day, overworked but underpaid educators in the Philippines renewed their call to the government to upgrade their salaries and ease their heavy workloads.

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers urged authorities to increase the entry pay rate of public school educators to Salary Grade 15 (around P35,000) and instructors in higher education to Salary Grade 16 (around P38,000).

ACT also called for an upgrade of the minimum salary of private school teachers to 30,000.

Teachers in the country spend money — often out of their pockets — to fix classrooms and provide the needs of students despite their meager income. 

The group also demanded to lessen the workloads of teachers, give additional compensation for work done outside of regular duties, provide monthly internet and annual cash allowances, implement evidence-based education recovery plans, and double the budget for the department of education.

“We will not be able to propel education recovery without resolving the teachers’ problems on [overworking], low salaries, and lack of government support,” ACT said.

“We will not be able to negate the impacts of the pandemic to education if the government does not effect bold and game-changing measures that can alter the course of our declining educational system,” it added

The Department of Education stands to receive P710 billion under the proposed 2023 national budget. The agency is seeking a P150-million confidential fund, which the agency said will be used to protect its personnel and learners. 

Red-tagging of educators

The Congress of Teachers/Educators for Nationalism and Democracy (CONTEND) meanwhile condemned the budget cuts faced by state universities and colleges as well as the red-tagging of educators.

“Teachers — especially in higher education — are being red-tagged and forced out of employment for upholding critical thinking in the classroom,” CONTEND said. It is an organization of progressive faculty members of the University of the Philippines.

“Books and other information sources labeled as ‘subversive’ are continually purged out of libraries, publishing platforms, and syllabi,” it added.

The Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino earlier issued a memorandum to pull out several books from classrooms and libraries for allegedly being “anti-government.”  

‘Important drivers’

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said in a message that teachers are “important drivers of our nation.”

“Today, we honor our dear educators across the country for ensuring our youth’s holistic development as they aspire to be agents of change within their respective communities and beyond,” the chief executive said.

“I trust that, with the help of our teachers, our country will grow stronger with every Filipino becoming more capable of building a better future for all,” he added.

Vice President Sara Duterte, concurrently education chief, joined First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos in celebrating the National Teachers’ Day in Abra province.

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Percy Lapid &mdash; broadcaster and government critic &mdash; shot dead in Las Pi&ntilde;as

Percy Lapid — broadcaster and government critic — shot dead in Las Piñas

1 day ago
Broadcaster Percival Mabasa, more popularly known as Percy Lapid and for his staunch criticism of the Duterte and Marcos Jr....
Headlines
fbtw
Trixie Cruz-Angeles, Vic Rodriguez out from Malaca&ntilde;ang

Trixie Cruz-Angeles, Vic Rodriguez out from Malacañang

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Trixie Cruz-Angeles and Vic Rodriguez are no longer Malacañang officials, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said in...
Headlines
fbtw
Bypassed Cabinet officials sworn in anew

Bypassed Cabinet officials sworn in anew

By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
Bypassed last week by the Commission on Appointments, 11 Cabinet officials took their oaths yesterday after getting reappointed...
Headlines
fbtw

PBA, more banks served notices over Uy debt

By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
Garnishment notices were issued yesterday to the Philippine Basketball Association as well as more depositary banks of Phoenix Petroleum in line with the complaint filed for the unpaid debt of the Dennis Uy-owned...
Headlines
fbtw
Marga Nograles named Tourism Promotions Board chief

Marga Nograles named Tourism Promotions Board chief

By Rosette Adel | 7 hours ago
Maria Margarita “Marga” Nograles, officially assumes her role as the new Chief Operating Officer of the marketing...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
PAGASA declares official end of habagat; amihan to begin soon

PAGASA declares official end of habagat; amihan to begin soon

46 minutes ago
"Moreover the strengthening of the high-pressure area over the Asian continent has led to the gradual changing of the season,"...
Headlines
fbtw
Lagman: Recent resignations should prompt better vetting of appointees

Lagman: Recent resignations should prompt better vetting of appointees

By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
Lagman, recently elected president of the minority Liberal Party, said that while appointments to the Cabinet are the...
Headlines
fbtw
Lack of PH human rights resolution 'reflects poorly' on UN states, HRW says

Lack of PH human rights resolution 'reflects poorly' on UN states, HRW says

5 hours ago
“The end to council scrutiny of the Philippines reflects especially poorly on the European and other concerned governments,...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR looking into killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid

CHR looking into killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid

6 hours ago
In a statement, CHR condemned the killing and stressed that journalists are essential in upholding democracy and demanding...
Headlines
fbtw
House sets own probe on extraordinary Lotto result

House sets own probe on extraordinary Lotto result

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
The House of Representatives will conduct an inquiry into the controversial lotto draw last Saturday wherein more than 400...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with