Marga Nograles named Tourism Promotions Board chief

In this Oct. 4, 2022 photo, Maria Margarita "Marga" Nograles took oath as the Chief Operating Officer of Tourism Promotions Board.

MANILA, Philippines — Maria Margarita “Marga” Nograles, officially assumes her role as the new Chief Operating Officer of the marketing and promotions arm of the Department of Tourism (DOT), Tourism Promotions Board (TPB).

She took her oath of office before Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco on Tuesday. Nograles succeeds Maria Anthonette Velasco-Allones who is now the Undersecretary for Finance and Internal Affairs at the Department of Migrant Workers.

Nograles, wife of Civil Service Commission (CSC) chair Karlo Nograles, was appointed a member of the TPB Board of Directors in an appointment letter issued by the Malacañang released last September 15.

She was later elected after a board meeting, in accordance with the government-owned and controlled corporation Governance Act of 2011 and Tourism Act of 2009.

Prior to her appointment, Marga is the owner and proprietor of a clothing and accessories brand Kaayo Modern Mindanao. This brand showcases a curated collection of traditional weaves by artisan women in Mindanao.

However, because of her appointment, Nograles stepped down as its creative director.

“Kaayo Modern Mindanao has been my baby, my passion project, my heart, and my soul. It was not easy to make this decision but now given the opportunity to bring more of the Philippines to the world, it is with a humble and grateful heart that I step down as Creative Director of Kaayo and take on my new role — for the country,” the TPB COO said in a statement.

“I am deeply humbled, honored, and blessed to have been appointed as Chief Operating Officer of the Tourism Promotions Board Philippines. I can only bow in profound gratitude and pray to God for guidance, wisdom, fair judgment, and inspiration to be able to discharge my duties in accordance with God’s will and the tourism agenda of our country,” she added.

TPB welcomed the new COO in a Facebook post.

TPB under Nograles

Marga is hopeful that she would be able to forge meaningful partnerships, support stakeholders and follow Frasco’s tourism approach.

Under her helm, Marga will implement strategic domestic and international marketing and promotional efforts in TPB to revive Philippine tourism as “a sustainable, dynamic, world-class tourism and a Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions and investment destination.

“My fervent hope is to meet the expectations entrusted to me by DOT Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, whom I shall support and work with diligently. May I be relevant as I learn from my mentors and may my heart & mind be focused on how promotions can best benefit our communities and the only country we call home!" Marga said.

The new TPB chief previously worked with the DOT in New York in 2000, particularly in the “Balik Davao” campaign which featured a fashion show that highlighted Mindanao designers.