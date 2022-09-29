^

Headlines

Marcos calls for unity, partnerships to achieve 'an even better normal'

Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
September 29, 2022 | 5:56pm
Marcos calls for unity, partnerships to achieve 'an even better normal'
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. inspects flooded areas in Bulacan, Nueva Ecija and Tarlac, where Typhoon Karding caused flooding and crop damage on September 26, 2022.
Bongbong Marcos Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. cited the need to achieve a "better normal" as he pushed for an economy that is sustainable and responsive to people's needs.

"While many things remain uncertain, one thing is for sure: We can no longer return to the way things were. It is time for us to work together to bring about an even better normal," Marcos said during the 55th annual meeting of Asian Development Bank's board of governors yesterday in Mandaluyong.

"I believe that at the heart of this goal is in the way that we must develop an economy that is green, that is sustainable, truly climate-resilient and responsive to people’s immediate needs. It is an economy that takes into account the ecosystem from which we harness our resources," he added.

Marcos reiterated the importance of forging partnerships as the world strives to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The partnerships once again that we will forge in these talks that we will be having after two and a half years of virtual meetings, I think, will really be lighting the way of what we are going to have to face in the near future as we navigate our way towards the new post-pandemic global economy," he said.

Marcos thanked the ADB for its efforts to address the impact of the pandemic, noting that the Manila-based lender was one of the first institutions to provide assistance with a grant of $3 million for the purchase of medical supplies for frontline health workers.

He also lauded the ADB for allowing the Philippines to access the CARES program,  a quick-disbursing budget-support facility designed to help countries mitigate the severe economic shocks caused by the pandemic.

The ADB, Marcos added, also enabled the country to push forward with infrastructure, social reform and community development and governance and institutions development projects that are in line with his administration’s eight-point socioeconomic agenda.

"We must always acknowledge the ADB for being the steadfast partner in achieving the Philippines’ development goals," the president said.

Marcos assured the ADB that the government remains committed (to) the efficient and effective use of its assistance for the full benefit of all Filipinos.

"As President, I will assure that the government’s relationship with the ADB can only grow stronger in the years to come, harnessing mutual cooperation to nurture development here in our country, together with our partners around the world and in the region," he said.

According to the ADB website, more than half of the Manila-based lender's $2.2-billion total loan commitments to the Philippines in 2021 focused on boosting the country’s health care service delivery The funding helped the Philippine government buy life-saving COVID-19 vaccines for its national vaccination program.

ADB said it has committed 612 public sector loans, grants, and technical assistance totaling $27.4 billion to the country.

ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fact Check: ANGAT BUHAY LAHAT page not associated with Robredo&rsquo;s Angat Buhay

Fact Check: ANGAT BUHAY LAHAT page not associated with Robredo’s Angat Buhay

2 days ago
ANGAT BUHAY LAHAT is collecting typhoon donations via GCash as it claims to be associated with Robredo’s Angat Buhay...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: Senate Blue Ribbon panel probes &lsquo;pricey&rsquo; DepEd laptops &mdash; Day 4
play

LIVE: Senate Blue Ribbon panel probes ‘pricey’ DepEd laptops — Day 4

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee holds its fourth hearing into the laptops procured by the Department of Education flagged...
Headlines
fbtw
Pangandaman, Manalo get CA nod

Pangandaman, Manalo get CA nod

By by Jose Aravilla and Paolo Romero | 19 hours ago
The Commission on Appointments confirmed yesterday the designations of Amenah Pangandaman as Secretary of Budget and Management...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte's PDP-Laban elects Palawan rep as party president while faction protests

Duterte's PDP-Laban elects Palawan rep as party president while faction protests

By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
A faction of the former administration party Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan elected Thursday Rep. Jose...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Philippines now open for business

Marcos: Philippines now open for business

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
Standing in the middle of the new terminal building of Clark International Airport yesterday, President Marcos declared the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
DOH wants to keep deployment cap on health workers

DOH wants to keep deployment cap on health workers

44 minutes ago
In a briefing Thursday, health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said the country lacks around 106,000 nurses.
Headlines
fbtw
VP Duterte lets Congress decide on fate of P500M confidential fund

VP Duterte lets Congress decide on fate of P500M confidential fund

By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Vice President Sara Duterte is leaving it up to Congress to decide if her office will get to keep the P500 million confidential...
Headlines
fbtw
Magna carta for seafarers sought amid possible exodus during economic crisis

Magna carta for seafarers sought amid possible exodus during economic crisis

2 hours ago
“The current economic crisis has seen the peso plummeting to historical lows, chronic unemployment worsening, and that...
Headlines
fbtw
New CHR chair's lack of experience in human rights work raises doubts

New CHR chair's lack of experience in human rights work raises doubts

3 hours ago
"How do we ensure that the CHR's funding will be properly defended in Congress? Or that the commission will not simply fold...
Headlines
fbtw
Death toll from 'Karding' rises to 11 &mdash; NDRRMC

Death toll from 'Karding' rises to 11 — NDRRMC

6 hours ago
The additional fatality was from Antipolo, Rizal who died of drowning, NDRRMC said.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with