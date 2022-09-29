Death toll from 'Karding' rises to 11 â€” NDRRMC

Death toll from 'Karding' rises to 11 — NDRRMC

People clean their flooded homes in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Noru in San Mateo, Rizal province on September 26, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The death toll from Typhoon Karding (Noru) has increased to 11, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported Thursday.

The additional fatality was from Antipolo, Rizal who died of drowning, NDRRMC said.

The agency also previously reported 10 deaths in Central Luzon and Calabarzon. Eight of those, including the rescuers in Bulacan province, have been verified.

NDRRMC also said that five fishermen from Camarines Norte and one person from Rizal were missing.

In its latest report, NDRRMC said 176,337 families or 640,963 individuals have been affected by Karding in Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Bicol region.

A total of 6,435 families remained inside evacuation centers, while 3,482 households stayed in the homes of their relatives and friends.

Karding, the strongest storm to hit the Philippines this year, unleashed heavy rains and strong winds that triggered flooding and landslides, and damaged crops.

The disaster agency also reported that 5,439 farmers and fisherfolk from Ilocos region, CAR, Calabarzon, and Bicol region were affected by the storm. Some 8,081.21 hectares of agricultural lands were also affected.

The agricultural damage from Karding has reached P152.2 million, with the volume of production loss pegged at 6,921.68 metric tons. — Gaea Katreena Cabico