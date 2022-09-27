BFAR urged to provide aid to 'Karding'-affected fishers

People secure their boats in Baseco, Manila as Typhoon Noru approaches the Philippines on September 25, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — An alliance of fisherfolk called on the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources to assess the destruction caused by Typhoon Karding (Noru) to fishing communities and provide assistance to affected fishers.

“We call on the BFAR to expedite assessing the damage in coastal communities and immediately extend all possible steps to assist the fisherfolk and coastal families severely affected by Typhoon Karding,” said Ronnel Arambulo, national spokesperson of Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya (PAMALAKAYA).

Specifically, BFAR should assess the situation of fishing communities along Laguna de Bay and Manila Bay, the fishers’ group said.

Citing its initial impact assessment, PAMALAKAYA said that small-scale fisherfolk in Laguna de Bay and Manila Bay had been unable to venture out to fish since last week due to bad weather and rough waters.

PAMALAKAYA also renewed its call for a P15,000-production subsidy, on top of the calamity and emergency funds for the agriculture and fishing sectors, noting it is “much needed to help our fishers recover from their losses.”

Karding, the strongest tropical cyclone to hit the country this year, ravaged the agricultural region of Central Luzon, toppling trees and power lines, and submerging crops and communities.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, Karding has affected 16,476 families or 60,817 people. The storm left at least eight people dead.

The Philippines, one of the most vulnerable countries to the impacts of climate change, sees an average of 20 tropical cyclones a year. Scientists warn that storms are becoming more intense as the planet warms because of human-induced climate change.