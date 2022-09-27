^

Headlines

BFAR urged to provide aid to 'Karding'-affected fishers

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
September 27, 2022 | 1:43pm
BFAR urged to provide aid to 'Karding'-affected fishers
People secure their boats in Baseco, Manila as Typhoon Noru approaches the Philippines on September 25, 2022.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — An alliance of fisherfolk called on the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources to assess the destruction caused by Typhoon Karding (Noru) to fishing communities and provide assistance to affected fishers.

“We call on the BFAR to expedite assessing the damage in coastal communities and immediately extend all possible steps to assist the fisherfolk and coastal families severely affected by Typhoon Karding,” said Ronnel Arambulo, national spokesperson of Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya (PAMALAKAYA).

Specifically, BFAR should assess the situation of fishing communities along Laguna de Bay and Manila Bay, the fishers’ group said.

Citing its initial impact assessment, PAMALAKAYA said that small-scale fisherfolk in Laguna de Bay and Manila Bay had been unable to venture out to fish since last week due to bad weather and rough waters.

PAMALAKAYA also renewed its call for a P15,000-production subsidy, on top of the calamity and emergency funds for the agriculture and fishing sectors, noting it is “much needed to help our fishers recover from their losses.”

Karding, the strongest tropical cyclone to hit the country this year, ravaged the agricultural region of Central Luzon, toppling trees and power lines, and submerging crops and communities.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, Karding has affected 16,476 families or 60,817 people. The storm left at least eight people dead.

The Philippines, one of the most vulnerable countries to the impacts of climate change, sees an average of 20 tropical cyclones a year. Scientists warn that storms are becoming more intense as the planet warms because of human-induced climate change.

BUREAU OF FISHERIES AND AQUATIC RESOURCES

KARDINGPH

PAMALAKAYA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
China urges Philippines to remove &lsquo;interference&rsquo; from their relations

China urges Philippines to remove ‘interference’ from their relations

By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
China yesterday urged the Philippines to preserve the friendship between the two countries but remove “interference”...
Headlines
fbtw
House OKs P3.573-billion DOT budget for 2023

House OKs P3.573-billion DOT budget for 2023

By Rosette Adel | 7 hours ago
The House of Representatives on Monday approved the proposed P3.573 billion budget of the Department of Tourism for the fiscal...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos certifies 2023 P5.268 trillion national budget as urgent

Marcos certifies 2023 P5.268 trillion national budget as urgent

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
President Marcos last night certified as urgent the executive department’s proposed P5.268-trillion national budget...
Headlines
fbtw
Fuel prices go down today

Fuel prices go down today

By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
Pump prices are going down today, the fourth consecutive week for diesel and kerosene, with oil firms implementing a more...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Budget cuts may lower Philippines human trafficking status&rsquo;

‘Budget cuts may lower Philippines human trafficking status’

By Paolo Romero | 15 hours ago
Cuts made to the budget for combatting human trafficking and online sexual abuse or exploitation of children could lead to...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
In Photos: Aerial view of Super Typhoon Karding's aftermath

In Photos: Aerial view of Super Typhoon Karding's aftermath

1 hour ago
As the cyclone howled through expansive acres of flooded agricultural land, it left countless agricultural crops to wast...
Headlines
fbtw
OPS: Plan to accredit bloggers on hold

OPS: Plan to accredit bloggers on hold

By Shiela Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
The government’s plan to accredit bloggers with high engagement and following to cover Malacañang events has...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmakers to compel LGUs: Buy from local farmers

Lawmakers to compel LGUs: Buy from local farmers

By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
Two senior administration lawmakers have filed bills at the House of Representatives that aim to compel both the national...
Headlines
fbtw
Bill proposes abolition of SRA

Bill proposes abolition of SRA

By Shiela Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
The Sugar Regulatory Authority is the “problem” and should be abolished,according to a member of the House of...
Headlines
fbtw

Go pushes creation of disaster resilience department

By Paolo Romero | 15 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go yesterday pushed anew for the creation of the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR) as well as amendments to the 45-year-old National Building Code to strengthen the country against natural and man-made...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with