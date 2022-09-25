Super Typhoon Karding weakens slightly ahead of 2nd landfall

MANILA, Philippines — Super Typhoon Karding (Noru) has slightly weakened ahead of its second landfall in the vicinity of General Nakar in Quezon province or Dingalan, Aurora, PAGASA said Sunday evening.

Karding was last seen over the coastal waters of General Nakar, with peak winds of 185 kilometers an hour and gusts of up to 255 km/h.

The cyclone is moving west at 20 km/h. After making another landfall, Karding will sweep the agricultural region of Central Luzon and emerge over the West Philippine Sea via Zambales or Pangasinan.

“Frictional effects during landfall and traverse of the Luzon landmass will weaken KARDING throughout the evening through tomorrow early morning, although it is highly likely that this tropical cyclone will remain a typhoon while crossing the landmass,” PAGASA said.

Karding, the strongest to hit the Philippines this year, dumped heavy rains and unleashed strong winds and waves, forcing people along the typhoon’s path to flee their homes.

It made its first landfall in Burdeos town on the Polillo Islands, part of the Quezon province, at 5:30 p.m.

Weather forecasters hoisted wind signals over the following areas:

TCWS Signal No. 5 (Very strong winds of more than 185 km/h may be expected in at least 12 hours)

Polillo Islands

Extreme northern portion of Quezon (northern and central portions of General Nakar, the northeastern portion of Infanta)

Extreme southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan)

Extreme southern portion of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, City of Gapan, Peñaranda, San Isidro, Cabiao)

Eastern portion of Pampanga (Arayat, Candaba, Santa Ana, San Luis, Candaba, Arayat)

Eastern and central portions of Bulacan (San Rafael, Angat, Norzagaray, Doña Remedios Trinidad, San Ildefonso, San Miguel)

Extreme northern portion of Rizal (Rodriguez)

TCWS Signal No. 4 (Winds of greater than 118 km/h up to 184 km/h may be expected in at least 12 hours)

Calaguas Islands

Southern portion of Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Maria Aurora)

Central and southern portion of Nueva Ecija (Cuyapo, Nampicuan, Guimba, Licab, Zaragoza, San Antonio, San Leonardo, Jaen, Santa Rosa, Palayan City, Gabaldon, Laur, Cabanatuan City, Aliaga, Quezon, Santo Domingo, Talavera, Llanera, General Mamerto Natividad, Rizal, Bongabon, Talugtug, Science City of Muñoz)

Tarlac

Rest of Pampanga

Rest of Bulacan

Zambales

Northern portion of Bataan (Dinalupihan, Hermosa, Morong, Orani, Samal, Abucay)

Southern portion of Pangasinan (Bautista, Alcala, Bayambang, Mangatarem, Urbiztondo, Aguilar, Bugallon, Infanta, Dasol, Burgos, Mabini, Labrador)

Northern portion of Metro Manila (Marikina, Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, Valenzuela, Quezon City)

Northern and central portions of Rizal (City of Antipolo, Tanay, San Mateo, Baras)

Extreme northern portion of Laguna (Famy, Siniloan, Santa Maria, Pangil)

TCWS No. 3 (Winds of greater than 89 km/h up to 117 km/h may be expected in at least 18 hours)

The central portion of Aurora (Dipaculao)

Southeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte)

Rest of Nueva Ecija

Rest of Bataan

Rest of Pangasinan

Rest of Metro Manila

Rest of Rizal

Northern and central portions of Laguna (Mabitac, Pakil, Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Cavinti, Pagsanjan, Luisiana, Majayjay, Magdalena, Santa Cruz, Pila, Liliw, Nagcarlan, Victoria, Rizal, City of San Pedro, City of Biñan, City of Santa Rosa, Cabuyao City, City of Calamba, Los Baños, Bay, Calauan)

Northern and central portions of Cavite (Tanza, Rosario, Noveleta, Kawit, Imus City, Bacoor City, City of Dasmariñas, Carmona, Gen. Mariano Alvarez, Silang, Amadeo, City of General Trias, Trece Martires City, Naic, Indang)

Rest of the northern portion of Quezon (Infanta, Real, General Nakar, Mauban)

Northern portion of Camarines Norte (Vinzons, Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga)

TCWS No. 2 (Winds of greater than 62 km/h and up to 88 km/h may be expected in at least 24 hours)

Southern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Echague, San Agustin, Jones)

Quirino

Rest of Nueva Vizcaya

Benguet

La Union

Rest of Aurora

Rest of Cavite

Batangas

Rest of Laguna

Central portions of Quezon (Calauag, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Sampaloc, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Lopez, Pitogo, Dolores, Candelaria, Sariaya, Tiaong, San Antonio, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista)

Rest of Camarines Norte

Northern portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Libmanan, Pamplona, Pasacao, San Fernando, Pili, Minalabac, Ocampo, Tigaon, Cabusao, Magarao, Gainza, Canaman, Camaligan, Milaor, Naga City, Bombon, Calabanga, Tinambac, Siruma, Goa, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, Sagñay)

Catanduanes

TCWS No. 1 (Winds of 39-61 km/h may be expected in at least 36 hours or intermittent rains may be expected within 36 hours)

Southern portion of Cagayan (Tuao, Solana, Enrile, Tuguegarao City, Iguig, Peñablanca)

Rest of Isabela

Southern portion of Apayao (Conner)

Kalinga

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Nueva Era, Badoc, Pinili, Banna, City of Batac, Currimao, Paoay, Marcos)

Ilocos Sur

Rest of Quezon

Northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz) including Lubang Islands

Northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan)

Marinduque

Rest of Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Burias Island

Ticao Island

What to expect

According to PAGASA, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains are expected over the following areas until early Monday morning:

Metro Manila

Zambales

Bataan

Tarlac

Pampanga

Nueva Ecija

Bulacan

Aurora

Rizal

Northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains will affect the following areas:

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Benguet

Ifugao

Mountain Province

Pangasinan

Cavite

Laguna

Batangas

Central portion of Quezon

Occidental Mindoro

Camarines Norte

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced in the following

Oriental Mindoro

Marinduque

Rest of Calabarzon

Bicol region

The weather bureau warned that widespread and rain-induced landslides are expected under these conditions.

PAGASA also warned of a “high to very high risk” of storm surge more than 3 meters height in the low-lying and exposed coastal areas of northern Quezon including Polillo Island.

A moderate to high risk of storm surge is also possible over Camarines Norte, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bulacan, the northern portion of Metro Manila, the southern portion of La Union, and the rest of Quezon.

“The combined effects of storm surge and high waves breaking along the coast may cause life-threatening and damaging inundation or flooding,” PAGASA said.

The Philippines is ranked among the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change. It is hit by an average of 20 storms every year.

Scientists warn that storms are becoming more powerful as the world continues to get warmer because of human-induced climate change.

Karding underwent an unprecedented “explosive intensification” as it approached the Philippines.

President Ferdinand Marcos suspended classes and work in several areas across the country for Monday due to Karding. He has yet to address the nation.

Karding’s track