Philippines makes bid for UN Security Council seat

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is asking the support of member states as it declares bid for a seat at the United Nations Security Council for the term 2027 to 2028.

While delivering the national statement at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time), President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said the Philippines’ background in peace efforts “can enrich the work of the security council” and highlighted the recent success in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao.

“The peace that we have forged after many decades of conflict among warring factions and clansmen demonstrates that unity is possible even in the most trying circumstances,” Marcos said.

The BARMM replaced the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, which groups such as the Moro Islamic Liberation Front previously rejecting its validity. The BARMM was created following a two-part plebiscite in 2019 and a Bangsamoro Transition Authority, composed of members from both the MILF and the Moro National Liberation Front, was appointed last August to aid in the shift.

Marcos visited the Bangsamoro parliament last week as a guest of honor as the 2022-2025 Bangsamoro parliament held its first session, where he encouraged members to create laws on taxations and the 2025 elections, as well as prioritize healthcare and communication.

“Inclusive dialogue involving all stakeholders, including women, the youth, faith leaders and civil society, conducted with patience and good faith has produced a credible and solid foundation for self-government that paves the way for lasting peace and sustainable development,” Marcos told the UNGA.

UNSC

The UNSC is in charge of "maintaining international peace and security" in behalf of the international body. In his UNGA speech, Marcos emphasized that the Philippines has been trying to build partnerships for peace and development with its neighboring countries in Asia.

The UNSC is the only organ of the UN that can “make decisions that member states are then obligated to implement under the Charter.” It can also issue sanctions to erring member states to maintain or restore peace and security in the world order.

The 15-member council has five permanent members — including China, United States, France, the United Kingdom, and the Russian Federation — who have the “right to veto” any resolution or decision of the council.

Ten other UN member states may be elected to the council, given that they secure votes from two-thirds of those present at the General Assembly. The Philippines has been elected as a non-permanent member in 1957, 1963, 1980-1981, and in 2004-2025.

"My country’s experience in building peace and forging new paths of cooperation can enrich the work of the Security Council," Marcos said.

"I appeal for the valuable support of all UN Member States for the Philippines’ candidature to the Security Council for the term of 2027-2028."