Marcos urges unity in visit to Bangsamoro parliament

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. on Thursday called on members of the Bangsamoro parliament to work together for peace and progress in the Moro-led autonomous region.

Marcos was guest of honor on Thursday as the 2022-2025 Bangsamoro parliament held its first session at the regional capitol. The president appointed the 80 members of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority in August.

Among the members of the BTA is Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim, who is also chairman of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front. Nur Misuari, founder of the Moro National Liberation Front, was also present in the event.

Although representatives of the MILF have a majority in the Bangsamoro parliament, the regional body also has members from the MNLF.

"I urge you to pass laws on taxation, facilitate the conduct of the 2025 election and focus on healthcare and communication," Marcos said in a brief message to BTA members gathered at the 300-seat Shariff Kabunsuan Cultural Complex in Cotabato City.

He also called on BTA members to remain united as the regional government implements peace and security programs in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The MNLF and MILF were formed in the years after the founding of the Mindanao Independence Movement, a secessionist political group in response to dislacement in the region and to the 1968 Jabidah Massacre.

Both groups have sinced signed peace agreements with the government, with the 2014 Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro leading to the creation of the BARMM.

With Marcos in his brief visit to Cotabato City were Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and House Speaker Martin romualdez (Leyte), the president's cousin.



The BTA on Thursday reelected Maranao lawyer Pangalian Balindong as its speaker in a unanimous vote.

Balindong hails from Malabang town in the second district of Lanao del Sur and is a scion of a politically-influential clan in the province.

He was a member of the defunct Regional Assembly of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and had served as congressional representative of Lanao del Sur before he became member of the regional parliament.