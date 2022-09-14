^

Headlines

Senate adopts resolution backing Marcos fiscal framework

Paolo Romero - The Philippine Star
September 14, 2022 | 12:00am
Senate adopts resolution backing Marcos fiscal framework
Photos shows of senators in opening of the 19th congress at the Senate on July 25, 2022.
STAR / Mong Pintolo.

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate has adopted a resolution supporting the Marcos administration’s 2022-2028 Medium-Term Fiscal Framework (MTFF), which calls for the alignment of all economic recovery programs and legislative priorities.

With one negative vote and one abstention, the Senate on Wednesday last week adopted Senate Concurrent Resolution 3 introduced by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda and Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva.

Sen. Sonny Angara, who chairs the finance committee and is a sponsor of the measure, said it was the first time since he helmed the panel and his nearly two decades of serving the public as a legislator that a sitting administration laid out a fiscal framework to guide the decisions of lawmakers and civil servants.

“We believe there’s no argument on the need for the government to be fiscally responsible as it works to jumpstart our economic recovery. Hence, under the MTFF, while the government pursues its socioeconomic agenda, it shall also exercise fiscal discipline,” Angara added.

The MTFF shall serve as the country’s blueprint specifically for fiscal deficit reduction, promotion of fiscal sustainability and enabling robust economic growth while the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the near-term, the MTFF underscores the eight-point priority agenda aimed at protecting the purchasing power of Filipinos and mitigating the socioeconomic scarring of the COVID-19 pandemic on families and consumers.

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III voted no to the resolution while Sen. Risa Hontiveros abstained.

Pimentel explained that voting in favor of the resolution would bind senators to approve the administration’s fiscal proposals even before they are thoroughly discussed, noting that the MTFF document used the term “anchor,” which connotes “basis,” “dependence” and “fixing an object to a certain place,” among others.

“As such, an affirmative vote can amount to a wholesale surrender to the following legislative measures, like the annual budget, Budget Modernization Bill, National Government Rightsizing Program, imposition of VAT (value-added tax) on digital service providers, taxation of income generated by online content creators, imposition of excise tax on single-use plastics and government pension reform bills,” he said.

“Voting in favor of this concurrent resolution is the complete antithesis of my role as the Minority Leader. To commit myself to the contents of the resolution and the attached MTFF is to abdicate my parliamentary duty to fiscalize and check the validity of proposals and ideas on the floor of the Senate on a case-to-case basis,” he added.

The MTFF’s near-term eight priorities are ensuring food security, reducing transport and logistics costs, reducing energy costs to families, tackling health concerns, strengthening social protection that includes efforts to improve the 4Ps and expedite the implementation of the National ID System, reopening of face-to-face classes in a safe and timely manner, making the bureaucracy more efficient through digitalization and pursuing sound fiscal management through taxation reforms and better revenue allocation.

On the other hand, the medium-term socioeconomic agenda will focus on generating greener, sustainable and high-paying jobs for Filipinos.

This is possible through the promotion of the Philippines as an investment destination, improved infrastructure enhanced by public-private partnerships, ensuring energy security, enhancing employability through better-quality education and training opportunities, expanding and improving digital infrastructure, encouraging research and development and innovation, adopting a “green” and “blue” mindset to managing the economy and establishing livable and sustainable communities.

SENATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte thanks Marcos for use of PAF aircraft so she can be with her kids

Duterte thanks Marcos for use of PAF aircraft so she can be with her kids

11 hours ago
In a message for Marcos' birthday, Duterte wished the president God's favor as well as strength and wisdom in "the difficult...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate minority: Rodriguez 'not blameless' in sugar mess but no raps recommended
play

Senate minority: Rodriguez 'not blameless' in sugar mess but no raps recommended

By Xave Gregorio | 9 hours ago
Hontiveros said they are leaving the filing of any charges against Rodriguez over the sugar mess to law enforcement, but stressed...
Headlines
fbtw
Tropical depression seen to enter PAR Thursday

Tropical depression seen to enter PAR Thursday

16 hours ago
According to weather forecaster, the cyclone may enter the PAR region Thursday afternoon or evening. It will be called “Josie”...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos grants year-long moratorium on land amortization for farmers

Marcos grants year-long moratorium on land amortization for farmers

By Alexis Romero | 7 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday approved a year-long moratorium on annual amortization and interest payments for...
Headlines
fbtw
'War on drugs' under Marcos to focus on prevention, rehabilitation

'War on drugs' under Marcos to focus on prevention, rehabilitation

By Alexis Romero | 6 hours ago
Marcos said his administration is eyeing to address the "upstream" of the problem or the prevention side while crafting policies...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Government resumes OFW deployment to Saudi Arabia

Government resumes OFW deployment to Saudi Arabia

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Overseas Filipino workers can look forward to working in Saudi Arabia again after the government decided to resume the deployment...
Headlines
fbtw
DBM earmarks P2.2 billion for DOE

DBM earmarks P2.2 billion for DOE

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Department of Budget and Management has earmarked P2.2 billion for the Department of Energy in 2023 to ensure affordable...
Headlines
fbtw
Tropical depression may enter PAR by Thursday

Tropical depression may enter PAR by Thursday

By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
An incoming tropical cyclone may intensify into a typhoon before it enters the Philippine area of responsibility as Josi...
Headlines
fbtw
OFW deployment to Saudi Arabia resumes on November 7

OFW deployment to Saudi Arabia resumes on November 7

5 hours ago
The Philippines will resume the deployment of overseas Filipino workers to Saudi Arabia on November 7.
Headlines
fbtw
DILG urges LGUs to implement indoor and transport face mask rule

DILG urges LGUs to implement indoor and transport face mask rule

8 hours ago
"While the face mask policy has been made optional in the outdoors, the use of face masks in indoor public and private establishments...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with