Fisherfolk group recognized as champion in protecting marine biodiversity

MANILA, Philippines — Fisherfolk group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya), together with several other local environmental organizations, has been recognized by England-based Lewis Pugh Foundation as among the global “champions” in protecting the marine ecosystem.

The international foundation has specifically cited Pamalakaya and several environmental organizations in the Philippines under the umbrella alliance People’s Network for the Integrity of Coastal Habitats and Ecosystems (People’s NICHE) as “coral champions” for “working hard to protect, promote, record, celebrate, and propagate one of the world’s most diverse oceans” – in reference to Manila Bay.

Established in 2012, the People’s NICHE is a nationwide alliance calling for restoration, instead of reclamation, of coastal waters of Manila Bay and other areas targeted for reclamation. The alliance is composed of the Pamalakaya, Center for Environmental Concerns, Institute of Environmental Science and Meteorology – University of the Philippines-Diliman, Advocates of Science and Technology and the Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment.

Pamalakaya national chairperson Fernando Hicap said the recognition it received from the Lewis Pugh Foundation strengthens their group’s resolve to “defend the country’s marine and aquatic ecosystems against all forms of destructive projects, especially reclamation.”

“This environmental recognition affirms the validity of our struggle against destructive reclamation projects in defense of our fishing communities and waters,” Hicap said in a press statement.

These efforts are relevant, according to Hicap, given that the Department of Environment and Natural Resources had declared that 72 percent of Manila Bay’s reef area is found in Cavite, where at least five reclamation projects are in the pipeline.

These include the 420-hectare reclamation in Bacoor City, and the 2,200-hectare reclamation project of Century Peak Corp. and the Cavite provincial government.

Apart from protecting the state of the marine ecosystem, Hicap said their group is also active in the campaign against the 650-hectare reclamation project in Navotas City that threatens the livelihood of more than 1,000 fisherfolk, fish workers and operators of fishing structures.