‘Inday’ intensifies but slows down as it moves over Philippine Sea

Philstar.com
September 10, 2022 | 5:37pm
â€˜Indayâ€™ intensifies but slows down as it moves over Philippine Sea
Satellite image captured on September 10, 2022 shows Typhoon Inday (international name: Muifa)
RAMMB

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Inday (international name: Muifa) has intensified further but slowed down as it moves over the Philippine Sea, according to a bulletin released Saturday, 5 p.m. by state weather bureau PAGASA.

Inday is moving northwestward at 10 kilometers per hour while packing winds near the center of 130 kph and gusts of up to 160 kph.

While the typhoon has intensified, PAGASA says it is unlikely to directly bring heavy rains and strong winds in the country. 

But the state weather bureau says Inday’s trough and the southwest monsoon or habagat may bring rains over extreme northern Luzon and the western sections of central and southern Luzon.

PAGASA hoisted a gale warning over the northern seaboards of northern Luzon, warning fishing boats and other small seacraft against venturing out into that part of the sea. It is also warning of moderate to rough seas over the eastern seaboard of northern Luzon in the next 24 hours, which may be risky for those using small seacrafts.

Inday is expected to continue to intensify until Sunday or Monday, but the slightly cooler waters off Taiwan and its forecasted slow-down period may result in a weakening trend by Tuesday.

Inday is forecast to continue to slow down as it moves over the Philippine Sea, where it will linger until Tuesday afternoon or early Wednesday morning when it is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility. 

Forecast position

  • Sept. 11, 2 a.m. - 350 km East Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
  • Sept. 11, 2 p.m. - 340 km Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
  • Sept. 12, 2 a.m. - 365 km North Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
  • Sept. 12, 2 p.m. - 405 km North Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
  • Sept. 13, 2 a.m. - 470 km North Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
  • Sept. 13, 2 p.m.  - 535 km North Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes (Outside PAR)
  • Sept. 14, 2 p.m. - 780 km North of Itbayat, Batanes (Outside PAR)
  • Sept. 15, 2 p.m. - 1,160 km North of Extreme Northern Luzon (Outside PAR)

— Xave Gregorio

