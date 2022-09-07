^

Headlines

Tropical depression seen to enter PAR Wednesday night

Philstar.com
September 7, 2022 | 8:39am
Tropical depression seen to enter PAR Wednesday night
Satellite image as of 4:50 a.m. on August 24, 2022.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — The tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility is expected to enter the country’s jurisdiction on Wednesday evening or Thursday morning, the state weather bureau said.

The tropical depression was last seen 1,525 kilometers east of Extreme Northern Luzon or 1,550 km east of Northern Luzon, PAGASA said in a bulletin issued at 5 a.m.

The cyclone was packing peak winds of 55 kph near the center and gusts of up to 70 kph.

Moving southward at 20 kph, the tropical depression is forecast to enter PAR Wednesday evening or Thursday morning. Once it does, it will be called “Inday.”

“Based on the current forecast scenario, this tropical cyclone is unlikely to directly bring heavy rainfall and severe winds in the country,” PAGASA said.

“However, it may [cause] moderate to rough seas over the seaboards of Extreme Northern Luzon during the weekend,” it added, noting such conditions can pose risks to those using small seacrafts.

According to weather specialist Grace Castañeda, the cyclone is not expected to hit land.

However, the tropical depression may reach tropical storm category within 36 hours. A “steady period of intensification” may occur as it moves over the Philippine Sea, PAGASA said.

The agency added that the cyclone may move northwestward by Thursday. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BOC finds P1.8 billion imported sugar in Batangas warehouse

BOC finds P1.8 billion imported sugar in Batangas warehouse

By Robertzon Ramirez | 10 hours ago
Close to 400,000 sacks of imported and local sugar with an estimated market value of P1.8 billion were found by the Bureau...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US armies brace for bigger joint defense drills

Philippines, US armies brace for bigger joint defense drills

By Michael Punongbayan | 10 hours ago
The Philippine and United States armies are now preparing for even bigger Salaknib joint military exercises on defense...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Bilateral talks, like with Indonesia on EEZ, might help in WPS

Marcos: Bilateral talks, like with Indonesia on EEZ, might help in WPS

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
"So, as I said, we should show it to the rest of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) as an example, that it is...
Headlines
fbtw
ES Rodriguez arrives at Senate after Blue Ribbon panel issues subpoena
play

ES Rodriguez arrives at Senate after Blue Ribbon panel issues subpoena

By Franco Luna | 21 hours ago
"Why do we have a resource person who is in effect dictating to the Blue Ribbon how he will respond? This is concerning; on...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA monitoring tropical depression

PAGASA monitoring tropical depression

By Romina Cabrera | 10 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration is monitoring a tropical depression that...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Marcos visits Singapore

Marcos visits Singapore

By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
President Marcos arrived in Singapore past noon yesterday for a two-day state visit intended to bolster bilateral relations...
Headlines
fbtw
Abalos: Cebu optional mask order now up to IATF

Abalos: Cebu optional mask order now up to IATF

By Romina Cabrera | 10 hours ago
Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos said it is time to move on from the issue of optional face masks in Cebu City as he has...
Headlines
fbtw
DTI monitors basic and prime commodity prices in Caloocan

DTI monitors basic and prime commodity prices in Caloocan

By Catherine Talavera | 10 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry, through its Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau, continues to monitor the prices of basic...
Headlines
fbtw
BSP tells banks:Improve targeted financial sanctions &nbsp;

BSP tells banks:Improve targeted financial sanctions  

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 10 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has ordered banks and financial institutions to improve their respective targeted financial...
Headlines
fbtw
Companies told to report COVID-19 cases, contacts

Companies told to report COVID-19 cases, contacts

By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
he Department of Labor and Employment has reminded all commercial establishments nationwide to submit a list of COVID cases...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with