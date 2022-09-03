^

Headlines

NCCA issues cease-and-desist order against demolition of Locsin-designed Makati towers

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
September 3, 2022 | 11:54am
File photo shows :BDO Unibank Banco de Oro Corporate Center (North & South Towers, Bel-Air, Makati City) at the corner Makati Avenue corner H. V. De La Costa Street, Makati City.
Judgefloro via Wikimedia

MANILA, Philippines — The National Commission for Culture and the Arts has issued a cease-and-desist order against the ongoing demolition of the BDO Corporate Center buildings in Makati City, designed by National Artist for Architecture Leandro Locsin.

The buildings, north and south tower, were formerly called PCI Bank Towers are located at No. 7899 Makati Avenue corner H. V. Dela Costa Street, Salcedo Village, Brgy. Bel-Air Makati City.

In the CDO dated Aug. 17, 202, NCCA chair Rene Escalante cited that these are “intact example of the National Artist's distinctive later phase architectural language.” He addressed the letter to BDO Unibank Inc. execs, Nestor Tan, president and Chief Executive Officer and Ma. Patricia Villareal, the vice president of Planning and Design Department - Premises Management Division of the bank.

Because the towers are works of a national artist, Escalante said they are considered Important Cultural Properties (ICP) under Section 5 of Republic Act 10066. He added that Section 48 of the same law “prohibits demolition, modification, or alteration of presumed ICPs.”

“Thus, any public or private entity must seek clearance first from this Commission for any developments or activities that may affect,” the CDO reads.

“With this, we hereby issue this letter as a cease-and-desist order by virtue of Section 25 of R.A. No. 10066, suspending all activities that may adversely affect the authenticity and integrity of the subject cultural property,” it added.

Escalante ordered the BDO to issue a clarification on the developments concerning one of the towers of the BDO Corporate Center buildings to the commission.

Society and culture website Brutalist Pilipinas, a heritage advocate, has been reporting about the demolition of the building since March this year. The group earlier lamented posted photos of the towers before their “inevitable demise.”

They lamented how architectural landmarks are being demolished.  

“The building’s owner has so far destroyed three local architectural landmarks in the space of a decade (Two by National Artist Leandro Locsin: The Benguet Center and BDO Corporate Center; one by Carlos Arguelles, the PhilamLife Building and Theater)…When will we finally realize the importance and role history and heritage plays in our present and future as a country? When we have finally erased all trace of it from existence?” a Facebook post of Brutalist Pilipinas in April read.

BDO Unibank was granted Building Demolition Permit No. D12-21-0996 on Dec. 6, 2021 with JLC Construction as its constructor.

According to an update of Brutalist Pilipinas, one of the towers is already halfway demolished as of writing.

The group called on everyone to keep an eye on the developments on these Locsin-designed buildings.

“We are unsure how the CDO will affect the fate of the towers, as one of them is already halfway demolished (as seen in an image shared to us by @elizarehal from Aug. 24, 2022). We hope everyone will stay on the lookout for any developments regarding the BDO Corporate Towers and any heritage structures at risk,” it said.

Another Locsin-building on the news

In May this year, another Locsin-designed building made headlines after the NCCA informed the public that Philippine Long Distance Telephone (PLDT) Inc. requested the removal of the presumption of Ramon Cojuangco Building (RCB),

The telco firm cited that the RCB “does not demonstrate exceptional cultural, artistic, and historical significance.” It also said that the current RCB differs from the distinctive style of RCB in its plea to delist it from ICPs.

The NCCA has yet to release an update regarding the RCB.

Philstar
