Philippines logs 19,262 COVID-19 cases, 316 deaths from August 22 to 28

Commuters pass through the walkway connecting the Light Rail Transit (LRT) Lines 1 and 2 in Recto, Manila on Aug. 24, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health tallied fewer COVID-19 cases from August 22 to 28—at 19,262—compared to a week before.

The number of new cases in the past week was 19% lower than the number of infections logged from August 15 to 21. The daily case average went down to 2,752.

Of the additional cases, 110 were severe and critical.

The DOH also verified 316 deaths last week, 94 of which occurred in the last two weeks.

Data from the health department showed there were 807 severe and critical admissions, representing 10.5% of the total COVID-19 admissions in the Philippines.

Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, DOH officer-in-charge, said last week that severe and critical cases were increasing, but the figure has yet to reach the 10% threshold.

Nearly 25% of 2,551 intensive care unit beds were occupied as of Sunday, while 28.1% of 21,287 non-ICU beds were used.

The Philippines has registered more than 3.87 million COVID-19 cases and over 61,000 fatalities since the health crisis started in 2020.

More than 72.4 million Filipinos have completed vaccination against COVID-19 since jabs were rolled out last year. However, only 17.8 million people have gotten booster shots. — Gaea Katreena Cabico