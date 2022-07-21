^

Filipinos told to be vigilant as crime rates soar in New York

July 21, 2022 | 9:38am
Filipinos told to be vigilant as crime rates soar in New York
People stand in front of a "Stop Asian Hate" mural as people gather for a rally protesting violence against Asian-Americans at Sara D. Roosevelt Park on February 14, 2022 in the Chinatown neighborhood in New York City.
Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images North America / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos in New York City are being advised to remain vigilant as crime rates there shoot up, with major crimes soaring by 37% compared to the past year and hate crimes increasing by 12.6% in the same period.

The Philippine consulate in the city also advised Filipinos taking mass transport to also exercise vigilance as transit crimes have also increased by 55.5% compared to last year.

“Kababayan are reminded to be situationally aware at all times when outside their residences and to take the necessary precautions to avoid becoming a victim of crime,” the consulate said in an advisory.

Filipinos have recently been targets of assault in the United States, in a seeming surge of racially-motivated attacks against Asians.

The consulate has so far recorded 41 cases of hate crimes and other crimes against Filipinos, including the latest incident where an 18-year-old tourist from Cebu was reportedly assaulted near the Philippine Center in Manhattan. — Xave Gregorio

