^

Headlines

DOH warns vs fake information on organ trafficking

Philstar.com
August 26, 2022 | 4:50pm
DOH warns vs fake information on organ trafficking
Heavy traffic of commuters pass through the walkway connecting the Light Rail Transit (LRT) Lines 1 and 2 in Recto, Manila on Aug. 24, 2022.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health warned the public against “sensationalized messages” about illegal organ selling and stressed that hospitals do not participate in such activities.

The agency on Thursday issued such advisory, saying that hospitals and other health facilities continue to practice and facilitate safe and voluntary organ donations.

In a briefing on Friday, Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, officer-in-charge of the DOH, said there were posts claiming that people are kidnapped and their organs are removed for transplant.  

“‘Yung mga organ transplants na sinasagawa sa ating bansa hindi po basta bastang tumatanggap ng kahit anong organ from anybody. Pinag-aaralang mabuti ng hospital kung sino ‘yung appropriate na donor ng organs na ito para sa pasyente,” Vergeire said.

(The organ transplants that are performed in our country do not just use any organ from anybody. Hospitals carefully study who are the appropriate donors of organs for their patients.)

“We have ethics committee review for our organ transplant process,” she added.

The department earlier said that fake information on organ trafficking “sends out fear and discouragement to people to help those who are in need of organ donation and potential donors.”

The DOH urged people to be vigilant against false messages and to seek information from reliable sources such as the agency.

Kidnappings ‘unrelated’

The Philippine National Police said Friday that the recent incidents of kidnappings across the archipelago do not appear to be linked to one another so far.

"These incidents we can say are not really the work of a group of people, the suspects we caught and these cases each have their own personal motives," Police Col. Jean Fajardo, PNP spokesperson, said in an interview aired over dzMM.

Fajardo also said the PNP is taking extra steps to deploy more cops to address the latest wave of street crimes being reported in and around Metro Manila. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Franco Luna

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

ORGAN TRAFFICKING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
After branding self as independent, Alan Cayetano now says he&rsquo;s part of minority
play

After branding self as independent, Alan Cayetano now says he’s part of minority

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
"It’s very, very clear that I’m part of the minority,” Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano said.
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: Media actually did report on issues of online abuse of children

Fact check: Media actually did report on issues of online abuse of children

8 hours ago
Social Welfare and Development Secretary Erwin Tulfo claimed that the media did not report on the online sexual abuse and...
Headlines
fbtw
DOTr wants Congress to give &lsquo;Libreng Sakay&rsquo; more funds to operate in 2023

DOTr wants Congress to give ‘Libreng Sakay’ more funds to operate in 2023

7 hours ago
"We are appealing that the service contracting program be funded so that next year the Libreng Sakay program can continue...it...
Headlines
fbtw
PLLO, Pagcor execs named

PLLO, Pagcor execs named

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
President Marcos has named a former lawmaker as chief of the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office, which collaborates with...
Headlines
fbtw
What the Philippines can learn from China's reaction to Pelosi's Taiwan visit

What the Philippines can learn from China's reaction to Pelosi's Taiwan visit

4 days ago
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
3 confirmed dead due to Florita

3 confirmed dead due to Florita

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Three persons were reported to have died because of Severe Tropical Storm Florita, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and...
Headlines
fbtw
Private hospitals ready for surge in monkeypox cases

Private hospitals ready for surge in monkeypox cases

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Private hospitals are ready to handle monkeypox cases, a hospital group said yesterday.
Headlines
fbtw

Government hikes debt burden share in 2023 budget

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 18 hours ago
The government plans to increase the share of debt payment in the proposed record-high P5.268-trillion budget for next year.
Headlines
fbtw
DSWD won&rsquo;t let pols take over education aid distribution

DSWD won’t let pols take over education aid distribution

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 18 hours ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development will still take charge of the distribution of P1,000 to P4,000 in educational...
Headlines
fbtw
Women legislators elect new officers

Women legislators elect new officers

18 hours ago
Women lawmakers have “a long way to go,” Rep. Yedda Marie Romualdez of Tingog party-list said during the organizational...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with