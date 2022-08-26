^

PNP: Recent spate of kidnappings, street crime not connected; situation still 'manageable'

Philstar.com
August 26, 2022 | 3:01pm
PNP: Recent spate of kidnappings, street crime not connected; situation still 'manageable'
Manila Police District (MPD) Director Police Brig. General Andre Dizon, National Capital Region Police Office Deputy Regional Director for Operation Police Brig.General Jack Wanky, MPD Station 2 Commander Police Lt. Col. Harry R Lorenzo III together with other police officers checked the security measures of Isabelo Delos Reyes Elementary Schools and other nearby schools in Manila on Saturday, in preparation for the opening of in-person classes in public schools on Monday.
STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:12 p.m.) — The recent spate of kidnappings around the country do not appear to be linked to one another so far, the Philippine National Police clarified Friday afternoon. 

Speaking in an interview aired over dzMM TeleRadyo, Police Col. Jean Fajardo, PNP spokesperson, said that the cases that were resolved showed that they were isolated incidents where the suspects had differing motives. 

"These incidents we can say are not really the work of a group of people, the suspects we caught and these cases each have their own personal motives," she said in Filipino. 

Fajardo said that the national police is taking extra steps to deploy force multipliers to arrest the latest wave of street crimes being reported in and around Metro Manila. 

"Also, our police officers who are on administrative work will be released, especially those assigned to the regional headquarters, national headquarters, so that they can help and complement our police officers. rendering of patrol duties," she also said. 

"Even our barangay policemen will be reactivated. These will be reactivated based on the order of our [secretary of the interior and local government] so that they can help in patrolling."

With students trooping back to face-to-face classes, accounts of petty crime have been reported on social media in the University Belt area in Recto, Manila. 

The PNP has urged sobriety over the situation, pointing out to reporters earlier that crime in the Philippines is still generally low, saying this latest wave is still no cause for concern for the time being. 

“There is no breakdown of law and order. The peace and order situation in the entire country is still manageable. There are crimes that are highlighted in different platforms but definitely, the crime rate is still low and we continuously aspire to bring it down further,” Police Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., PNP chief said. 

The PNP chief added that the sum of index and nonindex crimes has so far decreased by some 45.2 percent in the first few months under the Marcos administration. 

Azurin also urged the public to be wary of disinformation on social media designed to spread fear among the public. 

“Other purported crime incidents posted on social media turned out to be either rehashed or completely false information. The PNP would like to do our part in educating our people to be more discerning of the true situation, particularly on crime matters, and be able to distinguish between crime hike and crime hype."

Barangays urged: Assist in maintaining peace and order

At the 2022 National Barangay Congress in Pasay City, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. called on barangay officials to help the Philippine National Police maintain public order in their communities.

"As the frontliners in government service, our barangay officials are in a very strategic position to help our police force in securing our kababayans. Our barangay tanods or Bantay Bayan serve as force multipliers of our uniformed personnel in ensuring peace and order and combating illegal drugs," Abalos said as he urged local officials to utilize their barangay tanods to act as augmentation to the police force in times of need.

He said it is the barangay officials' duty to protect the welfare of the public as the basic unit of government, saying the local government is mandated to enforce existing national laws.

Under the Local Government Code,"territorial and political subdivisions of the State shall enjoy genuine and meaningful local autonomy to enable them to attain their fullest development."

"You are not only a partner of the police but you have a mandate to ensure the safety of your constituents," Abalos added.

The Interior Secretary also reiterated his call to operationalize and strengthen the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Councils to help law enforcement agencies combat illegal drugs.

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
