Over 71K people affected by Florita — NDRRMC

Philstar.com
August 26, 2022 | 10:24am
Over 71K people affected by Florita â€” NDRRMC
A farmer inspects her corn farm damaged at the height of Tropical storm Ma-on in Cabagan town, Isabela province on August 24, 2022, a day after the tropical storm barreled the province.
AFP / Villamor Visaya

MANILA, Philippines — The number of individuals affected by Severe Tropical Storm Florita (Ma-on) has ballooned to more than 71,000, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported Friday.

In its latest report, NDRRMC said 17,510 families or 71,468 people have been affected by Florita in Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Calabarzon, and Metro Manila.

A total of 776 families remained inside evacuation centers, while 169 households continued to stay in the homes of their relatives and friends.

The death toll remained three, one of which is still up for validation. The tropical cyclone also left four people injured.

Florita, which left the Philippine area of responsibility Wednesday, unleashed heavy rains and strong winds that triggered landslides and flooding, and damaged crops.

Damage

According to the NDRRMC, 33 damaged houses were reported in Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley, and CAR.

Cost of damage to agriculture was pegged at P3.4 million, while the cost of damage to infrastructure in Ilocos region and Cagayan Valley was pegged at P33.7 million.

The agency said P6.2 million worth of food packs, hygiene kits, and relief assistance have been provided to Florita-affected communities. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

FLORITAPH

NATIONAL DISASTER RISK REDUCTION AND MANAGEMENT COUNCIL
Philstar
