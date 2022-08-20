Metro Manila stays under Alert Level 1 until end-August
MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila will remain under the least restrictive COVID-19 alert level until August 31, the Department of Health announced Saturday.
The DOH also said that the provinces of Occidental Mindoro and Camarines Sur as well as the following local government units have been de-escalated to Alert Level 1 status:
- Poro, Cebu
- Talalora, Western Samar
- Binidayan, Lanao del Sur
- Pualas, Lanao del Sur
Also placed under Alert Level 1 until end-August are the following:
Luzon
- Cordillera Administrative Region: Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Baguio City
- Ilocos region: Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Dagupan City
- Cagayan Valley: Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, and City of Santiago
- Central Luzon: Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Angeles City, and Olongapo City
- Calabarzon: Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Lucena City
- Mimaropa: Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and Puerto Princesa City
- Bicol region: Albay, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Naga City, and Sorsogon
Visayas
- Western Visayas: Aklan, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo Province, Bacolod City, and Iloilo City
- Central Visayas: Siquijor, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Mandaue City
- Eastern Visayas: Biliran, Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, Ormoc City, and Tacloban City
Mindanao
- Zamboanga Peninsula: Zamboanga City
- Northern Mindanao: Camiguin, Bukidnon, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Cagayan de Oro City, and Iligan City
- Davao region: Davao City and Davao Oriental
- Soccsksargen: South Cotabato and General Santos City
- Caraga: Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Sur and Butuan City
- Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao: Cotabato City
The DOH said that cities and municipalities previously de-escalated will remain under Alert Level 1.
Meanwhile, the following provinces, highly urbanized cities, and independent component cities will still be under Alert Level 2:
Luzon
- Cordillera Administrative Region: Benguet, Ifugao
- Calabarzon: Quezon Province
- Mimaropa: Palawan
- Bicol region: Camarines Norte, Masbate
Visayas
- Western Visayas: Antique and Negros Occidental
- Central Visayas: Bohol, Cebu, and Negros Oriental
- Eastern Visayas: Leyte, Northern Samar and Western Samar
Mindanao
- Zamboanga Peninsula: City of Isabela, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, and Zamboanga Sibugay
- Northern Mindanao: Lanao del Norte
- Davao region: Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao de Oro and Davao Occidental
- Soccsksargen: North Cotabato, Sarangani, and Sultan Kudarat
- Caraga: Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte
- BARMM: Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi
The Philippines recorded 28,008 additional COVID-19 cases—or 4,001 infections a day—from August 8 to 14. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
