Metro Manila stays under Alert Level 1 until end-August

Commuters wait for public transport in Manila on August 18, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila will remain under the least restrictive COVID-19 alert level until August 31, the Department of Health announced Saturday.

The DOH also said that the provinces of Occidental Mindoro and Camarines Sur as well as the following local government units have been de-escalated to Alert Level 1 status:

Poro, Cebu

Talalora, Western Samar

Binidayan, Lanao del Sur

Pualas, Lanao del Sur

Also placed under Alert Level 1 until end-August are the following:

Luzon

Cordillera Administrative Region: Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Baguio City

Ilocos region: Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Dagupan City

Cagayan Valley: Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, and City of Santiago

Central Luzon: Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Angeles City, and Olongapo City

Calabarzon: Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, and Lucena City

Mimaropa: Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and Puerto Princesa City

Bicol region: Albay, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Naga City, and Sorsogon

Visayas

Western Visayas: Aklan, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo Province, Bacolod City, and Iloilo City

Central Visayas: Siquijor, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Mandaue City

Eastern Visayas: Biliran, Eastern Samar, Southern Leyte, Ormoc City, and Tacloban City

Mindanao

Zamboanga Peninsula: Zamboanga City

Northern Mindanao: Camiguin, Bukidnon, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Cagayan de Oro City, and Iligan City

Davao region: Davao City and Davao Oriental

Soccsksargen: South Cotabato and General Santos City

Caraga: Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Sur and Butuan City

Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao: Cotabato City

The DOH said that cities and municipalities previously de-escalated will remain under Alert Level 1.

Meanwhile, the following provinces, highly urbanized cities, and independent component cities will still be under Alert Level 2:

Luzon

Cordillera Administrative Region: Benguet, Ifugao

Calabarzon: Quezon Province

Mimaropa: Palawan

Bicol region: Camarines Norte, Masbate

Visayas

Western Visayas: Antique and Negros Occidental

Central Visayas: Bohol, Cebu, and Negros Oriental

Eastern Visayas: Leyte, Northern Samar and Western Samar

Mindanao

Zamboanga Peninsula: City of Isabela, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, and Zamboanga Sibugay

Northern Mindanao: Lanao del Norte

Davao region: Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao de Oro and Davao Occidental

Soccsksargen: North Cotabato, Sarangani, and Sultan Kudarat

Caraga: Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte

BARMM: Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi

The Philippines recorded 28,008 additional COVID-19 cases—or 4,001 infections a day—from August 8 to 14. — Gaea Katreena Cabico