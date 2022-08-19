^

Headlines

Courts let US lawmakers visit De Lima in detention

Philstar.com
August 19, 2022 | 2:45pm
Courts let US lawmakers visit De Lima in detention
This photo of former Sen. Leila de Lima was taken on July 29, 2022 after the hearing at Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court (RTC), Branch 204.
Office of Leila De Lima / release

MANILA, Philippines — Two Muntinlupa courts granted Friday the request of former Sen. Leila de Lima to allow lawmakers from the United States to visit her in the custodial center in Camp Crame, Quezon City after the delegation was denied entry by police the day before.

Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 204 Judge Abraham Joseph Alcantara and Muntinlupa RTC Branch 256 Judge Romeo Buenaventura allowed the US lawmakers to visit De Lima as the prosecution did not raise any objections against it.

In the order from Muntinlupa RTC Branch 204, De Lima is said to have pre-arranged and coordinated the US lawmakers’ visit with the Philippine National Police, through a letter sent to police chief PGen. Rodolfo Azurin last August 10.

“However, despite follow ups, the PNP has not timely responded to the request,” read a portion of the order.

US Senator Ed Markey also sent a letter to Azurin on August 9 informing him that he is leading a congressional delegation and requesting that they be allowed to meet De Lima in her detention center on August 18.

Despite these letters, however, the US lawmakers were not allowed to visit De Lima on that day as police reasoned that they lacked a court order.

“Such interaction with any specific PUPC (person under police custody) is subject to express permission of the concerned judicial authorities, with due consideration of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in Camp Crame,” said PNP public information officer Brig. Gen. Roderick Augustus Alba in a statement.

A media advisory from De Lima’s camp said US lawmakers, led by Markey, were scheduled to visit the former senator on Thursday morning to discuss the progress of the remaining drug cases against her.

Aside from Markey, US Congress members Alan Lowenthal, John Garamendi, Don Beyer and Aumua Amata Radewagen were also on the list of De Lima’s visitors.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said the purpose of the visit of the US delegation is to inspect detention facilities in the country. However, it is unclear if they were able to see the facility where De Lima is housed.

“We explained to them it will be in violation of security protocols and judicial protocols and processes to talk with and interview persons under PNP custody,” Fajardo told reporters.

US Sen. Edward Markey is one of the American lawmakers who have been calling for the release of De Lima.

On Thursday, Markey also met with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. The chief executive wrote on a Facebook post: “We look forward to continuing our partnership with the US in the areas of renewable energy use, agricultural development, economic reform and mitigation of drug problem.”

— Xave Gregorio with a report from Kristine Joy Patag and Emmanuel Tupas/The STAR

ED MARKEY

LEILA DE LIMA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Abolition of PITC, DBM office sought over questionable procurements

Abolition of PITC, DBM office sought over questionable procurements

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 15 hours ago
Sen. Imee Marcos has renewed the call to abolish the Philippine International Trading Corp. and the Procurement Service of...
Headlines
fbtw
LTO hit over no-contact apprehension &lsquo;flip-flop&rsquo;

LTO hit over no-contact apprehension ‘flip-flop’

By Shiela Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
House ways and means chair and Albay Rep. Joey Salceda yesterday called out the Land Transportation Office for its “flip-flopping”...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos urged to appoint new agriculture chief amid sugar mess

Marcos urged to appoint new agriculture chief amid sugar mess

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros said having President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. perform the tasks of agriculture chief only leads to “confusion...
Headlines
fbtw
PDEA goes after bank accounts of drug traders

PDEA goes after bank accounts of drug traders

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Aware of the fact that an unmitigated flow of drug money is the lifeblood of drug traffickers, the Philippine Drug Enforcement...
Headlines
fbtw
Imee hits DA plan to import white onions

Imee hits DA plan to import white onions

By Paolo Romero | 3 days ago
Sen. Imee Marcos yesterday hit the plan of the Department of Agriculture to import white onions supposedly to address a shortage...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Philippines detects two more monkeypox cases

Philippines detects two more monkeypox cases

40 minutes ago
The Philippines announced Friday that it detected two more cases of monkeypox, bringing the total number of confirmed cases...
Headlines
fbtw
Despite shortage in classrooms, DepEd says all systems go for face-to-face classes

Despite shortage in classrooms, DepEd says all systems go for face-to-face classes

1 hour ago
The Department of Education is standing pat on its plan to push for face-to-face classes starting this week, in the face of...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate on total lockdown after three more senators catch COVID-19

Senate on total lockdown after three more senators catch COVID-19

6 hours ago
Philstar.com sought comment from Zubiri on whether or not this will prompt further restrictions in the upper chamber....
Headlines
fbtw
Customs blocks importation of 7,000 MT of potentially smuggled sugar

Customs blocks importation of 7,000 MT of potentially smuggled sugar

6 hours ago
Bureau of Customs agents raided two warehouses of a sugar trader in Bulacan over suspicions that these are storing hoarded...
Headlines
fbtw
Villanueva tests positive for COVID-19

Villanueva tests positive for COVID-19

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 15 hours ago
Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva yesterday tested positive for COVID-19, the fifth senator to be infected with the virus...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with