^

Headlines

DILG urges BJMP: Keep jails healthy and drug-free

Philstar.com
August 10, 2022 | 10:16am
DILG urges BJMP: Keep jails healthy and drug-free
Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. had his first command visit at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) National Headquarters on August 9.
Bureau of Jail Management and Penology release

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government urged the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology to ensure the welfare of persons deprived of liberty amid the coronavirus pandemic as he vowed to crack down on drugs and criminality inside jails.

In a speech at his command visit at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos also vowed to conduct surprise drug tests in all the jails managed by the BJMP around the country.

“I’m warning each and every one of you — officers, members of the BJMP. I’m going to do this. I will personally go to our jails and I will be conducting surprise drug test to PDL,” he said in mixed Filipino and English.

“Sometimes there are rumors that some big-time drug lords are operating in jails themselves. The issue here is communication. How do they reach their contacts on the outside? We need to cut their communication. They use phones to conduct their drug trade. So we need signal jammers to stop their communication outside."

Data as of end-June of this year, shows that the BJMP houses a total of 131,193 PDLs in 477 jails nationwide, good for a 387 percent congestion rate with 337 jails congested.

In the same speech, Abalos urged BJMP personnel to monitor health of inmmates to avoid the spread of infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and COVID-19. He also raised the possibility of PDLs undergoing medical screening and physical exams prior to their admission to jails.

"If we can conduct a test for TB (tuberculosis), test for HIV and hepatitis for PDLs, it would be better if we could do it. After all, the greater population inside the jails is at risk if there is an infected individual," said Abalos.

"Infection is faster when our facilities are crowded. And now we have the problem of Monkey Pox. So what I want is for us to come up with a memorandum circular on the prevention and response of the BJMP in relation to Monkey Pox."  

BENHUR ABALOS

BUREAU OF JAIL MANAGEMENT AND PENOLOGY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sara Duterte denies hand in Walden Bello cyber libel case

Sara Duterte denies hand in Walden Bello cyber libel case

21 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte denied Tuesday that she is behind the cyber libel charges faced by longtime activist and her former...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmaker seeks probe on no-contact apprehension

Lawmaker seeks probe on no-contact apprehension

By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
Citing alleged malpractice in the implementation of contactless apprehension of motorists, Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert “Ace”...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ eyeing to build &lsquo;island prisons&rsquo;

DOJ eyeing to build ‘island prisons’

By Robertzon Ramirez | 11 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla is eyeing to build “island prisons” after Senate Bill 1055 and House of...
Headlines
fbtw
LTO calls for suspension of &lsquo;no contact apprehension policy&rsquo; pending guidelines clarification

LTO calls for suspension of ‘no contact apprehension policy’ pending guidelines clarification

By Kaycee Valmonte | 20 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office (LTO) is calling on local government units to temporarily suspend the “no contact apprehension...
Headlines
fbtw

2 Philippine Navy soldiers promoted while aboard US battleship

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
Two soldiers of the Philippine Navy will soon come back to the country with the distinct honor of being promoted while aboard an American battleship docked at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
US to provide $89 mn for Ukraine demining

US to provide $89 mn for Ukraine demining

4 hours ago
The United States announced Tuesday that it would provide $89 million to Ukraine for removing land mines put in place by Russian...
Headlines
fbtw
COVAX to replace expired Philippine vaccines

COVAX to replace expired Philippine vaccines

By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
The World Health Organization COVAX Facility is ready to replace the expired vaccines in the Philippines, the Department of...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA, monsoon to continue affecting parts of western Luzon

LPA, monsoon to continue affecting parts of western Luzon

By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
The southwest monsoon will continue to affect most parts of the country today, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical...
Headlines
fbtw
Supreme Court upholds amparo as legal remedy vs EJK, threats

Supreme Court upholds amparo as legal remedy vs EJK, threats

By Robertzon Ramirez | 11 hours ago
The Supreme Court yesterday affirmed the issuance of a writ of amparo as a “protective remedy” against extrajudicial...
Headlines
fbtw
BSP cautions public vs unsolicited emails, SMS

BSP cautions public vs unsolicited emails, SMS

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 11 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has cautioned the public against fraud, perpetrated through unsolicited emails or text messages,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with 
no session for state
no session for code
no session for id_token
no session for user