Makabayan solons urge release of detained former senator Leila de Lima

Philstar.com
August 9, 2022 | 2:38pm
MANILA, Philippines — Lawmakers have filed a resolution in the 19th Congress urging the Department of Justice to withdraw the remaining charges against former senator Leila de Lima, who remains detained in Camp Crame for more than five years now. 

At least three personalities, including a government star witness, have retracted their allegations linking De Lima to illegal drugs and have since admitted that their testimonies were false and were made due to threats.

"We're filing this because her jailing is a form of political harassment that has gone on for too long," Rep. Raoul Manuel (Kabataan) said, pointing out that De Lima was not permitted to attend Senate sessions even over the internet. 

"De Lima has been one of the foremost and exemplary advocates of justice, human rights and the rule of law throughout her lengthy career in public service," the solons also wrote in their resolution. 

Earlier, former justice secretary and now-Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra said that his department would not withdraw the charges against the senator even despite the recantations.

Sought for comment, Manuel said that the recantations were reason enough to at the very least review the charges held against the detained senator. 

"We can see the foundations of the case have gotten so weak now considering they used the law to jail her...It's time for Senator Leila and the other political prisoners in the country to be freed," he said in Filipino. 

Rep. France Castro (ACT Teachers) urged other congresspeople to support the call, saying De Lima's continued detention is "injustice."

"If the unity of President Marcos Jr. is genuine, this is one way he can show that he can really unite with even those outside of his party," she said in Filipino. 

"The government should stop prosecution and persecution of government critics. We know that what they should be looking out for is their right to dissent," Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela) also said.

A similar bill was filed by minority Sens. Risa Hontiveros and Koko Pimentel at the Upper Chamber.

Reacting to the resolution of the two senators, the justice chief asserted that the matter is already within the jurisdiction of the Muntinlupa trial court.

“Based on records, Ragos has not been presented by the defense as a witness before the Muntinlupa Court. Hence, the Department will rely on the sound discretion of the appreciation of this alleged evidence,” the statement from the Office of the Justice Secretary read. — with a report from Kristine Joy Patag 

