^

Headlines

Citing recantation, minority senators urge DOJ to drop cases vs De Lima

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
July 26, 2022 | 12:14pm
Citing recantation, minority senators urge DOJ to drop cases vs De Lima
Sen Leila M. de Lima attends resumption of hearing at the Muntinlupa RTC Branch 256, June 13, 2022, 2:00 p.m.
Office of Sen. Leila De Lima / release

MANILA, Philippines — Minority Senators Risa Hontiveros and Koko Pimentel called on the Department of Justice to drop the charges against former lawmaker Leila De Lima and free her from from her “unjust and arbitrary detention.”

The two member-minority block filed Senate Resolution 27 on July 14 calling for the release of De Lima “in light of the recent recantations given by key witnesses in her drug cases.”

A copy of the resolution was made public only on Tuesday.

“Recent developments have only further strengthened Senator de Lima’s claim to innocence,” they said.

The senators noted that in April, confessed drug trader Kerwin Espinosa retracted his allegations connecting De Lima to the illegal narcotics trade inside the New Bilibid Prison.

This was followed by recantation of government key witness Rafael Ragos, a former executive of the Bureau of Corrections, where he claimed then-Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II “coerced” him to testify against De Lima.

Nearly two weeks later, De Lima’s former aide and co-accused Ronnie Dayan walked back on his statement and said there was no money delivered to him.

DOJ review

But despite the recantations, then-Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra — currently solicitor general — said they department was advised to continue proceedings against De Lima.

“The panel of prosecutors in the De lima cases has advised the justice secretary that, after a thorough review of the evidence already presented as well as evidence still to be presented, there is good reason to continue the active prosecution of the senator,” Guevarra said on June 14.

“In any event, the final say on the disposition of the cases rests on the judge alone and no other,” he continued.

But the senators pointed out that the series of recantions show that “it is becoming increasingly apparent that Senator De Lima’s arrest and continued unjust detention was nothing more than a carefully orchestrated ploy to silence an outspoken critic and passionate human rights advocate.”

“The DOJ, under its current leadership, should seriously consider these retractions and immediately withdraw all pending drug charges against Senator De Lima and move for her release from detention,” they said.

This would make the DOJ “[redeem] itself to the Filipino people and [prove] that its institutional integrity remains intact by standing up for truth, justice and the rule of law.”

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has earlier said he is open to reviewing the cases against De Lima, noting the recantations as a “cause of concern.”

“Every day that justice is not served amounts to a mockery of the whole justice system. It is thus incumbent upon the Senate to call on its co-equal branches of the government to be true to their mandates of ensuring that justice is served without passion or prejudice, and always with fairness,” they added.

More than five years since her detention, De Lima has been acquitted in one case and has moved for the dismissal of another case pending before the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 204 where Ragos — who recanted — is a key witness.

BOYING REMULLA

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

LEILA DE LIMA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos' ideal education system: English-speaking students good at science and math

Marcos' ideal education system: English-speaking students good at science and math

By Cristina Chi | 17 hours ago
In his first State of the Nation Address, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. described his plans for improving the education...
Headlines
fbtw
Agricultural groups laud Marcos commitment to modernize farms, support farmers

Agricultural groups laud Marcos commitment to modernize farms, support farmers

By Danessa Rivera | 13 hours ago
Agricultural groups yesterday welcomed President Marcos’ commitment to modernize farms and provide support to farmers...
Headlines
fbtw
As expected, Romualdez is new speaker

As expected, Romualdez is new speaker

By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez officially bagged the position of Speaker in the 19th Congress – as expected, with votes...
Headlines
fbtw
Ateneo gunman faces multiple criminal raps

Ateneo gunman faces multiple criminal raps

By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
The police filed multiple criminal complaints against the Chao Tiao Yumol, the arrested gunman at the Ateneo de Manila U...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: Bongbong Marcos' first State of the Nation Address 2022
play

LIVE: Bongbong Marcos' first State of the Nation Address 2022

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will deliver his first State of the Nation Address at the Batasang Pambansa complex before...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Bill giving DTI power to regulate vapes, e-cigarettes lapses into law

Bill giving DTI power to regulate vapes, e-cigarettes lapses into law

42 minutes ago
The Vape Bill or the “Vaporized Nicotine and Non-nicotine Products Regulation Bill” has lapsed into law on July...
Headlines
fbtw
Supermajority lawmakers give glowing reviews for Marcos&rsquo; first SONA

Supermajority lawmakers give glowing reviews for Marcos’ first SONA

By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s first State of the Nation Address was met with rave reviews from some lawmakers part...
Headlines
fbtw
What Marcos said in his first SONA, from A-Z

What Marcos said in his first SONA, from A-Z

By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
We break down President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s the one-hour speech into easily digestible topics from A to Z.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos mum on &lsquo;short term&rsquo; plans for commuters, mobility groups say

Marcos mum on ‘short term’ plans for commuters, mobility groups say

By Jan Cuyco | 2 hours ago
As President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gave tall orders to complete big-ticket railway projects in his first State of the Nation...
Headlines
fbtw
Things Marcos left out in his first SONA

Things Marcos left out in his first SONA

By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
“He can be very honest that these are the problems of the country, because that is what he has come to as president,”...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with