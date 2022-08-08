'Very high' positivity rates seen in 20 provinces â€” OCTA

'Very high' positivity rates seen in 20 provinces — OCTA

MANILA, Philippines — Twenty provinces have registered “very high” COVID-19 positivity rates, OCTA Research said Monday.

According to OCTA Research fellow Guido David, Albay, Benguet, Cagayan, Camarines Sur, Cavite, Isabela, La Union, Laguna, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Quezon province, Rizal, Tarlac, Zambales and Palawan had positivity rates above 20% as of August 6.

Positivity rates in provinces in Luzon as of August 6. In NCR, the PR increased from 15.5% to 17.5%. Very high PR (above 20%) in Albay, Benguet, Cagayan, Camarines Sur, Cavite, Isabela, La Union, Laguna, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Quezon, Rizal, Tarlac, Zambales. #Covid pic.twitter.com/SnzuFyGtsT — Dr. Guido David (@iamguidodavid) August 7, 2022

The provinces of Aklan, Bohol, Capiz and Negros Oriental also recorded “very high” positivity rates. David noted the positivity rate in Capiz—at 64%—was “almost as high as its peak in January 2022.”

Positivity rates (PR) in provinces outside Luzon as of August 6. Provinces with very high PR (above 20%) include Aklan, Bohol, Capiz, Negros Oriental, Palawan. The PR in Capiz reached 64%, almost as high as its peak in January 2022. #COVID19 @dzbb @DZAR1026 @allangatus @dzrhnews pic.twitter.com/umbl0s8dQF — Dr. Guido David (@iamguidodavid) August 8, 2022

Meanwhile, the positivity rate in Metro Manila rose to 17.5% from 15.5%.

Positivity rate refers to the percentage of infected people out of all tested. The World Health Organization recommends the proportion of COVID-19 tests coming back positive should remain below 5% to ensure the spread of the virus is under control.

According to the Department of Health, the entire Philippines remained at low risk for COVID-19 spread. Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the Cordillera Administrative Region were deemed at moderate risk.

The agency reported on Sunday 4,621 additional cases, the fourth consecutive day that the number of new infections exceeded 4,000. There are currently 37,805 active COVID-19 cases. — Gaea Katreena Cabico