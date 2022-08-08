^

'Very high' positivity rates seen in 20 provinces — OCTA

Philstar.com
August 8, 2022 | 9:58am
'Very high' positivity rates seen in 20 provinces â€” OCTA
A woman shops at a sidewalk vendor in Quiapo in Manila on August 5, 2022.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Twenty provinces have registered “very high” COVID-19 positivity rates, OCTA Research said Monday.

According to OCTA Research fellow Guido David, Albay, Benguet, Cagayan, Camarines Sur, Cavite, Isabela, La Union, Laguna, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Quezon province, Rizal, Tarlac, Zambales and Palawan had positivity rates above 20% as of August 6.

The provinces of Aklan, Bohol, Capiz and Negros Oriental also recorded “very high” positivity rates. David noted the positivity rate in Capiz—at 64%—was “almost as high as its peak in January 2022.”

Meanwhile, the positivity rate in Metro Manila rose to 17.5% from 15.5%.

Positivity rate refers to the percentage of infected people out of all tested. The World Health Organization recommends the proportion of COVID-19 tests coming back positive should remain below 5% to ensure the spread of the virus is under control.

According to the Department of Health, the entire Philippines remained at low risk for COVID-19 spread. Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the Cordillera Administrative Region were deemed at moderate risk.

The agency reported on Sunday 4,621 additional cases, the fourth consecutive day that the number of new infections exceeded 4,000. There are currently 37,805 active COVID-19 cases. — Gaea Katreena Cabico 

