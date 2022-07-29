^

W Sixth Building Ground Breaking Ceremony

Philstar.com
July 29, 2022 | 12:05pm
W Sixth Building Ground Breaking Ceremony
From left to right: Emerson Yao (Managing Director, Lucerne), Francis Wee (CEO, W Group Inc.), Eaton Ong (President, ILO Construction Inc.), Edwin Ong (Vice-President, ILO Construction Inc.), Manny Sy (General Contractor: Manny Sy Associates), Leehiong T. Wee (Founder and Chairman, W Group Inc.), Rosalind Wee (Co-Founder, W Group Inc.), Norman Wee (President, W group Inc.), Ivan Yao (President, Lucerne), and Roger Swainson (Special Project Director, Portuguese Realty Inc.)
MANILA, Philippines (As released) — The W Group is known in the industry as a premier developer of boutique office buildings. The W group presents office real estate solutions that successfully fuse visual appeal and maximum efficiency.

Last July 10, 2022, W Group, Inc. with its partners, ILO Construction Inc., Lucerne, and Portuguese Realty Inc., held a groundbreaking ceremony to inaugurate the start of the W Sixth building construction located at 6th Avenue Corner, 25th Street, BGC, Taguig.

The building has a total constructed floor area of 42,513 square meters and a total height of 146 meters. It has a total of 20 office tower floors with 10 low rises, 8 high rises, a common (transfer) floor, and a penthouse office with a deck pool, 6 podium and 4 basement parking levels, a total of 310 parking slots, and 5 delivery bays provisions for e-vehicles charging stations.

W Sixth Building 3D perspective

The building aspires to be certified by PEZA, 3rd Party T&C, and LEED & WELL Gold Core/Shell. The W Group is poised to provide its growing list of clients with a working environment that promotes work- life balance and enhances creativity, efficiency and productivity.

