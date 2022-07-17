^

Headlines

Talks over infrastructure projects ongoing, Chinese Embassy says

Philstar.com
July 17, 2022 | 2:55pm
Talks over infrastructure projects ongoing, Chinese Embassy says
Buildings are seen along EDSA in Quezon City before dawn, Sunday (July 3, 2022).
Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — China maintained that it is still negotiating with the Philippines over funding for some infrastructure projects after reports that these were considered cancelled surfaced over the weekend.

"Our two sides have been negotiating technical issues and made progressive progress to move the projects forward," the Chinese embassy in Manila said in a statement sent to reporters on Sunday.

Beijing also said that it wil "tap its own advantage and support the Philippines to improve its infrastructure." 

China has so far helped the Philippines complete 17 of its infrastructure projects and over 20 are still in the pipeline.

"China is open for technical discussions over our government-to-government projects, and is ready to carry our cooperation forward, in close communication with the Philippine new administration."

Reports of the canceled Chinese funding for three railway projects — P50-billion Subic-Clark Railway Project, P83-billion Mindanao Railway Phase 1, and P142-billion Philippine National Railways Bicol Package 1 — surfaced over the weekend.

The Philippines’ application for funding with Beijing were terminated after former Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III noted that China wanted to charge an interest rate of 3%. 

Transport Undersecretary Cesar Chavez noted that the government asked China for a lower rate due to the more competitive offer of Japan at a 0.1% interest rate.

READ: China wants 3% interest on Philippines railway projects loan 

Instead of going through the same foreign funding route as former President Rodrigo Duterte, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has opted to seek only Official Development Assistance programs and Public-private Partnerships for its projects. — Kaycee Valmonte with a report from The STAR / Elijah Felice Rosales

CHINA

CHINESE EMBASSY IN MANILA

INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
China wants 3% interest on Philippines railway projects loan

China wants 3% interest on Philippines railway projects loan

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
China wants to charge an interest rate of three percent for loans sought by the Philippines to build three railway projects,...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;International alliances needed to enforce West Philippine Sea ruling&rsquo;

‘International alliances needed to enforce West Philippine Sea ruling’

By Michael Punongbayan | 16 hours ago
The Philippines should enlist the support and cooperation of its international allies in order to fully enforce the 2016 ruling...
Headlines
fbtw
US House agrees to block aid to PNP until PH meets basic human rights standards

US House agrees to block aid to PNP until PH meets basic human rights standards

By Xave Gregorio | 2 days ago
The House of Representatives of the United States has agreed on an amendment to a defense spending measure blocking aid, including...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr.: No need for law making COVID-19 boosters mandatory

Marcos Jr.: No need for law making COVID-19 boosters mandatory

By Alexis Romero | 5 hours ago
Marcos Jr. said the government would conduct a booster shot campaign in preparation for the resumption of face-to-face classes...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoy tourist assaulted in New York

Pinoy tourist assaulted in New York

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 16 hours ago
The Philippine consulate general in New York yesterday advised the Filipino community to remain vigilant after an 18-year-old...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Private schools not against face-to-face classes

Private schools not against face-to-face classes

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
The Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations of the Philippines has clarified that it is not opposing the...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA stops OFW deployment to Sri Lanka

DFA stops OFW deployment to Sri Lanka

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 16 hours ago
There will be no new deployment of Filipino workers to Sri Lanka, as the Department of Foreign Affairs informed the public...
Headlines
fbtw
Senator pushes bill on lifting bank secrecy for officials

Senator pushes bill on lifting bank secrecy for officials

By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
Sen. Francis Escudero has sought the immediate approval of a bill that mandates all government officials and employees to...
Headlines
fbtw
Reds reject proposals for localized peace talks

Reds reject proposals for localized peace talks

By Artemio Dumlao | 16 hours ago
The Communist Party of the Philippines yesterday flatly rejected a proposal for localized peace talks raised by a revitalized...
Headlines
fbtw
Boracay, Palawan, Cebu hailed as &lsquo;world&rsquo;s best islands&rsquo;

Boracay, Palawan, Cebu hailed as ‘world’s best islands’

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
The islands of Boracay, Palawan and Cebu were listed among the world’s best islands by US-based travel magazine Travel+Leisure...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with