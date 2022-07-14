^

Headlines

‘Electricity spot market prices rose in June’

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
July 14, 2022 | 12:00am
â€˜Electricity spot market prices rose in Juneâ€™
At a virtual briefing yesterday, the IEMOP said average wholesale electricity spot market (WESM) prices climbed to P8.51 per kilowatt-hour last month from P6.21 per kWh in May.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Average electricity spot market prices rose in June as planned and forced generator outages resulted in a lower supply margin,  according to the Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP).

At a virtual briefing yesterday, the IEMOP said average wholesale electricity spot market (WESM) prices climbed to P8.51 per kilowatt-hour last month from P6.21 per kWh in May.

Supply levels decreased by around 192 megawatts to 15,214 MW due to generator outages, while average demand rose by 66 MW to 11,325 MW, bringing down supply margin by 258 MW or 6.22 percent month-on-month.

Peak demand for Luzon and the Visayas fell by 350 MW or 2.43 percent compared to the previous month due to the onset of the rainy season, which dampened the use of cooling systems.

On a year-on-year comparison, however, demand was higher by 278 MW or 2.02 percent.

Luzon’s peak demand was lower by 265 MW, while the Visayas was lower by 63 MW.

For the market transactions, the effective settlement spot price last month increased to P9.01 per kWh from P6.42 per kWh.

“While a variety of factors drive changes in electricity market prices, mainly the supply demand interaction, it is also largely dependent on the offer price of the generators, which considers fuel prices – to which we have observed a surge in prices (oil, coal, liquefied natural gas) in the previous weeks,” the IEMOP said.

As a result, it said the secondary price cap (SPC) mechanism was also applied 35.17 percent of the time in June.

The SPC was set in place to protect consumers against sustained high WESM prices

The IEMOP said that with the increase in market price, spot market purchases decreased.

It said customer spot quantity last month stood at only 9.1 percent, equivalent to 714 gigawatt-hours of the total requirement for electricity in the Luzon and Visayas grids.

The volume of energy purchased in the WESM for June was also the lowest for the second quarter.

A majority or around 90 percent of the electricity consumption of end users was sourced by the distribution utilities through power supply agreements with generation companies at their approved contract prices.

An official of the Catholic Church assured farmers and fisherfolk of help amid the increasing prices of basic commodities in the Philippines.

Puerto Princesa Bishop Socrates Mesiona said in an interview over Church-run Radyo Veritas that he is one with the farmers and fisherfolk who are greatly affected by the crisis.

Mesiona said that his vow to help people affected by the increasing prices of basic commodities is in line with their discussion during the National Synodal Consultation at the Carmelite Missionaries Center for Spirituality.

Amid all the hardships, Tagbilaran Bishop Alberto Uy was saddened by the apparent emergence of “casinos” in the Philippines, which he said was disturbing and something that affects the morality of the people.

In a separate interview on Radyo Veritas, Uy said that he is referring to some gaming institutions that were green-lighted by the government in a bid to raise more funds through tax collection.

He asked the Catholic faithful to join him in storming the heavens with prayers that government officials, especially in Bohol, will not support illegal gambling or the establishment of any gaming institutions.

Instead of supporting illegal activities, Uy said that he is urging the government to push for “Christian leadership” and emulate the leadership style of Jesus Christ. –  Robertzon Ramirez

ELECTRICITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos picks Toni Yulo-Loyzaga to lead DENR

Marcos picks Toni Yulo-Loyzaga to lead DENR

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Yulo-Loyzaga will inherit the task of protecting and conserving the country’s rich ecosystem and natural resources threatened...
Headlines
fbtw
After 11 years, CHED lifts moratorium on new nursing programs

After 11 years, CHED lifts moratorium on new nursing programs

By Angelica Y. Yang | 9 hours ago
The Commission on Higher Education has lifted a moratorium on new undergraduate nursing programs that was imposed in 2011...
Headlines
fbtw
Court rejects Bulatlat.com's plea to unblock access to website; trial to proceed

Court rejects Bulatlat.com's plea to unblock access to website; trial to proceed

By Kristine Joy Patag | 12 hours ago
The Quezon City court rejected the request of independent news site Bulatlat to issue a temporary stop order against the National...
Headlines
fbtw
Now without COVID-19 symptoms, Marcos may be released from isolation by Friday

Now without COVID-19 symptoms, Marcos may be released from isolation by Friday

6 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. may be released from quarantine by Friday as he is no longer showing COVID-19 symptoms.
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Very aggressive and active&rsquo;: Philippines wants more United States investors
play

‘Very aggressive and active’: Philippines wants more United States investors

12 hours ago
During a “Kapihan sa Manila Bay” virtual forum, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel "Babe" Romualdez said...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Health care utilization still&nbsp; low, but rising &ndash; OCTA

Health care utilization still  low, but rising – OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
While still considered low, health care utilization in the National Capital Region and some areas has slightly increased over...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines drops slightly in global gender gap index

Philippines drops slightly in global gender gap index

1 hour ago
The Philippines saw its ranking slide by two notches in the Global Gender Gap Report of the World Economic Forum , but it...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo&rsquo;s Angat Buhay inks new ties with 3 groups

Robredo’s Angat Buhay inks new ties with 3 groups

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
he non-government organization founded by former vice president Leni Robredo yesterday formalized partnerships with three...
Headlines
fbtw
Cooperatives may sell eggs directly to retailers &ndash; DA

Cooperatives may sell eggs directly to retailers – DA

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The Department of Agriculture is looking at negotiating with market masters to allow agriculture cooperatives to directly...
Headlines
fbtw
Villar proposes SME stock exchange

Villar proposes SME stock exchange

By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
Sen. Cynthia Villar has filed measures seeking to establish a Small and Medium Enterprises Stock Exchange (SMEX) and encourage...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with