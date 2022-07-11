^

Headlines

DOTr to coordinate with DepEd, CHED, DILG in preparation for F2F classes

Philstar.com
July 11, 2022 | 2:30pm
DOTr to coordinate with DepEd, CHED, DILG in preparation for F2F classes
Data obtained by The STAR showed that the government lost P515.91 million in revenues from MRT-3’s Libreng Sakay program that ran for over three months, or from March 28 to June 30.
Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation plans to coordinate with other government agencies and rationalize trips of public utility vehicles (PUVs) in anticipation of the shift to face-to-face classes later this year.

Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista said at Monday's Laging Handa briefing that they plan on working with the Departments of Education and of the Interior and Local Government, the Commission on Higher Education and the Metro Manila Development Authority to ensure a smooth transition. 

The department already met with officials from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to discuss how to go about the return of on-site learning and to get accurate information on the availability of vehicles.

Bautista said they will be pushing for fleet rationalization or making available PUVs more efficient by reorganizing their routes.

“Meron pong isang grupo na gumagawa ng study. Unfortunately, parang hindi pa natatapos ‘yung kanilang full study sa fleet rationalization and we will work closely with them para matapos na natin ‘yan bago magstart ‘yung face-to-face classes,” he said during an interview with state television on Monday.
 
(There’s a group currently working on a study on fleet rationalization. Unfortunately, their study has yet to be finished and we will work closely with them so we can utilize it already before face-to-face classes start.)

In-person classes by November?

Malacañang announced last week that the country will start a phased transition to conducting classes in-person beginning September. 

Vice President Sara Duterte, also education secretary, has proposed a full face-to-face learning set-up by November. The Philippines is one of the last countries in the world to reopen its campuses to students due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

However, commuters group The Passenger Forum (TPF) warned that metropolitan areas in the country are not yet ready to accommodate the shift back to holding classes in person as some transport issues have yet to be resolved.

“The announcements from the Palace mean we have about two months to solve our public transport issues or at least provide some immediate relief to the plight of our commuters,” TPF Convener Primo Morillo said in a statement on Sunday.

“One of the reasons why students and teachers want a shift to F2F is due to the stress they get from online classes. Their stress will just shift from in front of their laptops to our sidewalks and PUVs if we ignore the connection between the transport crisis and our target to return to F2F,” he added.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. last week also announced that the government “will subsidize” the students’ transportation allowance by providing free rides on the Light Rail Transit-Line 2, which cuts through the University Belt in Manila and Katipunan Avenue in Diliman, Quezon City, once they go back to school. 

READ: Ahead of return to schools, students to get free rides on LRT-2 

This is on top of the extended Libreng Sakay program along the EDSA Busway. However, Bautista on Monday noted that the DOTr will need an additional P1.4-billion budget to keep the program running until December.

“We will ask for additional budget from the Department of Budget and Management, so we will ask help from the president so the DOTr will have funding for the program,” Bautista said in mixed English and Filipino. — Kaycee Valmonte with reports from Franco Luna

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

DOTR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sara&rsquo;s OVP moving to Mandaluyong

Sara’s OVP moving to Mandaluyong

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 16 hours ago
The Office of the Vice President is preparing to move to a new office in Mandaluyong City, supposedly to “enhance efficiency”...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: Rainy week ahead for Luzon, Visayas

PAGASA: Rainy week ahead for Luzon, Visayas

By Michael Punongbayan | 16 hours ago
Two low-pressure areas and an enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat will bring more rainfall to most parts of the country...
Headlines
fbtw
SC extends submission of 2022 Bar exam application until August 15

SC extends submission of 2022 Bar exam application until August 15

By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
The Supreme Court has extended the submission of applications for those who intend to take the 2022 Bar examinations slated...
Headlines
fbtw
Padilla: Divorce bill meant to protect, not destroy family

Padilla: Divorce bill meant to protect, not destroy family

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 16 hours ago
While he favors marriages that last forever, Sen. Robin Padilla has filed a divorce bill which he claims is meant to protect,...
Headlines
fbtw
Bayan Muna calls proposed 12% tax on Netflix, Spotify &lsquo;anti-consumer&rsquo;

Bayan Muna calls proposed 12% tax on Netflix, Spotify ‘anti-consumer’

23 hours ago
Former Rep. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna) said the government should instead “embark on a progressive tax system,”...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
DOH logs 64,797 dengue cases, up 90% from 2021

DOH logs 64,797 dengue cases, up 90% from 2021

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 minutes ago
In a message to reporters Monday, the DOH said that 64,797 dengue cases were reported from January 1 to June 25.
Headlines
fbtw
Risa Hontiveros, Robin Padilla unlikely allies in reviving discussion on divorce

Risa Hontiveros, Robin Padilla unlikely allies in reviving discussion on divorce

By Xave Gregorio | 54 minutes ago
Sens. Risa Hontiveros and Robin Padilla are finding themselves on the same side of the fence as they have both identified...
Headlines
fbtw
OCTA: COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila at 10.9%

OCTA: COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila at 10.9%

2 hours ago
Latest data from the research firm showed that 10.9% or one in every 10 COVID-19 tests done in the capital region yielded...
Headlines
fbtw
Taal Volcano status lowered to Alert Level 1

Taal Volcano status lowered to Alert Level 1

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
“Alert Level 1 means that the volcano is still in abnormal condition and should not be interpreted that unrest has ceased...
Headlines
fbtw
Japanese embassy to open book of condolence for Abe

Japanese embassy to open book of condolence for Abe

By Michael Punongbayan | 16 hours ago
The Japanese embassy in Manila will open a book of condolence at its office in Pasay City on July 11 and 12 for Filipinos...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with