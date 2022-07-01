^

Headlines

Commuters urge Marcos gov't to provide immediate relief, long-term solutions to transport crisis

Franco Luna - Philstar.com
July 1, 2022 | 3:39pm
Commuters urge Marcos gov't to provide immediate relief, long-term solutions to transport crisis
Passengers pictured at Tandang Sora Jeep Terminal in Visayas Avenue, Quezon City on Oct. 19, 2021. The Department of Transportation is pushing for an increase in passenger capacity of public utility vehicles following the downgrading of Metro Manila's COVID-19 alert level from 4 to 3.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Transport and commuter groups are urging the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to look for balanced solutions to the commuter crisis faced by workers in Metro Manila.

With more industries shifting back to on-site work and students trooping back to face-to-face classes in schools, transport groups have said that the public utility vehicles going out of business due to skyrocketing oil prices have only exposed the commuter crisis that ultimately went unsolved over the two years of the coronavirus pandemic. 

In a statement sent to reporters, commuter group The Passenger Forum said that it was "crucial" to look into long-term solutions to the metro's commuter woes for "a better transportation system especially for the underprivileged sectors."

“This is one of the first big challenges of the Marcos administration. Many Filipinos are suffering due to the sad situation of our transportation. Commuters deserve both immediate relief and long-term solutions to ensure that they will not be further stressed outside their place of work," TPF convenor Primo Morillo said.

“We are hoping that the Marcos administration through DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista will be able to provide relief for Filipino commuters within their first 100 days in office. As for the long-term solutions, they have a six-year term to do it,” Morillo added.

Photos of congested transport terminals — including the EDSA Carousel stations along the metro's most important highway and the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange where all provincial routes were made to pass through — are beginning to become staple posts again on social media.

The 2022 Gallup Report on the State of Global Workplace states that Philippine workers are the most stressed in Southeast Asia. Labor groups pointed to contractualization, low wages, slow pandemic recovery, and the transport crisis as the reasons for the physical and mental exhaustion of Filipino workers.

“The Filipino commuter is exhausted. The waiting times for public utility vehicles are getting worse every single day. And this gets even worse on rainy days as roofed waiting areas are too small and too few. The incoming DOTr needs to look at how to quickly address the high demand for PUVs while also planning to make our public transport system and [infrastructure] more responsive to commuter needs in the long-term,” Morillo said.

Ways forward not out of reach, expert says

In an interview with Philstar.com, transport economist and Move as One coalition convenor Robert Siy said that there were ways forward with, among other things, the rudimentary service contracting program, EDSA Busway Carousel, and metro bike lane networks established by the Duterte administration.

Siy questioned the execution of these three projects in particular but said the incoming administration could easily build on them with a "service-oriented mindset" instead of being satisfied with the early results, especially given the resounding concerns of commuters on their safety and efficacy.

"We need to have our transportation officials pay attention to the experience of the commuter, we should rate success and rate performance based on how the commuter experience is improving. And we should be measuring things like travel time, waiting time, and travel cost. These are the things which are meaningful for the people who are getting up every day and trying to get to work. And we must make that experience better. That should be the aim," he said in an interview.

"If we pay attention, those performance indicators, we might come up with a different set of interventions, instead of focusing on very big, long gestation projects, we might have a different mix."

He added that the government should continue to allow for the adjustment in the minimum fares on public utility vehicles, pointing out that "it's unrealistic today to expect our bus and jeepney operators to continue operations at the current [situation]" and in the name of public service, as the Inter-Agency Council on Traffic has urged them to.

"We need to allow them to adjust also their fares so that they can regain profitability. We cannot expect them to render services, while suffering losses. So I think that's also fundamental," he said.

For Siy, the priorities of incoming transport officials should be to expand the capacity of road based public transport and make it easier for people to walk or bike safely around our cities.

"Transportation has a very central function in terms of our economic survival. If our transportation system continues to be shaky and continues to flounder, we will be in a very difficult economic situation...I think we will lose our best Filipinos to jobs abroad."

In the past, The Passenger Forum has issued statements suggesting a number of "easy fixes" to the transport crisis, including:

  • allowing more PUVs on the road
  • clarifying guidelines on carpooling and company shuttles
  • maximizing the Pasig River and other waterways for transportation
  • opening new routes and franchises for underserviced areas

The commuter network also raised long-term solutions like having an extensive and efficient train network, working towards interconnectivity of public transport routes, building commuter-friendly infrastructure such as waiting sheds and integrated terminal exchanges, making the country’s urban areas walkable, and slowly veering away from fossil fuel-dependent vehicles.

Incoming DOTr 'committed' to continuing big-ticket projects

In a statement earlier this week, outgoing Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade thanked now-former President Rodrigo Duterte for his appointment six years ago and said that incoming transport chief Jimmy Bautista "has my full support as he committed to study and continue the big-ticket projects and policies of the DOTr."

"As we step down from office, I implore you to give the same, if not more than, amount of support and trust to the next administration...I would also like to reiterate that we shall extend the needed help and support we can give to the new administration," he wrote.

"Looking at how far we have come, I can proudly say that our toil was not in vain," Tugade, who earlier claimed that his department "delivered," also said.

Bautista, a former president of flag carrier Philippine Air Lines, has not yet had his first media briefing with reporters to discuss his plans for the department. In a text message, he said he was still pre-occupied winding down corporate commitments and preparing his plans and programs.

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

JAIME BAUTISTA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Who's who: The Marcos Cabinet

Who's who: The Marcos Cabinet

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
The president-in-waiting has asked for a few more days to complete his Cabinet, but so far, the following have accepted their...
Headlines
fbtw
Rolando Andaya, former House leader and budget chief, dies at 53

Rolando Andaya, former House leader and budget chief, dies at 53

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Former House Majority Leader, budget chief and Camarines Sur Rep. Rolando “Nonoy” Andaya Jr., has died at the...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte exits Malaca&ntilde;ang, skips Marcos inauguration
play

Duterte exits Malacañang, skips Marcos inauguration

By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
Rodrigo Duterte received his departure honors at the Malacañang Palace Grounds before his term officially ended on...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. hints at pursuing foreign policy similar to father&rsquo;s

Marcos Jr. hints at pursuing foreign policy similar to father’s

22 hours ago
“We resisted and never failed to defeat foreign attempts to break up our country in my father’s watch. His strongest...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo&rsquo;s Angat Buhay launches with challenge to harness campaign energy into advocacy

Robredo’s Angat Buhay launches with challenge to harness campaign energy into advocacy

By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
Former Vice President Leni Robredo launched Friday her Angat Buhay non-government organization with a challenge to volunteers...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Ople to lead DMW&rsquo;s task force against illegal recruitment

Ople to lead DMW’s task force against illegal recruitment

By Kaycee Valmonte | 26 minutes ago
A day after taking her oath of office, Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople said she plans...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmakers refile bill seeking pay hike for teachers, education personnel

Lawmakers refile bill seeking pay hike for teachers, education personnel

2 hours ago
Progressive lawmakers from the House of Representatives' Makabayan bloc refiled a measure on Thursday seeking to raise the...
Headlines
fbtw
Solon files reso for charter change, wants longer rule for president

Solon files reso for charter change, wants longer rule for president

By Angelica Y. Yang | 3 hours ago
Around three weeks before the start of the 19th Congress, Pampanga Rep. Aurelio "Dong" Gonzales Jr. (3rd District) filed a...
Headlines
fbtw
'Domeng' becomes tropical storm

'Domeng' becomes tropical storm

4 hours ago
No tropical cyclone wind signal is currently hoisted.
Headlines
fbtw
NEA tells electric cooperatives to conserve on fuel amid oil price spikes

NEA tells electric cooperatives to conserve on fuel amid oil price spikes

5 hours ago
The National Electrification Administration (NEA) has told electric cooperatives (ECs) to save on fuel consumption through...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with