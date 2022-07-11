SC extends submission of 2022 Bar exam application until August 15

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has extended the submission of applications for those who intend to take the 2022 Bar examinations slated this November

In Bar Bulletin 4, Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa — also 2022 Bar Examinations chair — said they moving the deadline for submissions to August 15, from July 15.

Caguioa said the Court was “informed that due to the variance in the academic calendars of the various law schools in the country, some law schools will close their academic year later than others and later than the close of the original application period.”

They opted to extend the application period to give law graduates time to prepare and submit documentary requirements while ensuring the Court will have enough time to “process and verify the adequacy of the applications to be received, the application.”

The 2022 Bar examinations will be held in four non-consecutive days in two weeks in November, “barring unforeseen circumstances and contingencies which may necessitate a rescheduling of the same,” Caguioa said in an earlier Bulletin.

“Further details with respect to the exact dates of the Bar examinations, as well as those pertaining to the Bar PLUS platform and the exam venue selections will be announced in a later bulletin,” Caguioa continued.

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo has earlier said the SC will continue the digitalized format in future Bar exams to “sustain the momentum of this digital shift.”