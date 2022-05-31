^

2022 Bar: Applications to start on June 13; sched back to November

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
May 31, 2022 | 5:09pm
2020/21 Bar exam results shown on screen at the Supreme Court grounds
Philstar.com / Deejae Dumlao

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court will start accepting applications for the 2022 Bar exams on June 13.

Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa, 2022 Bar exams chair, issued a bulletin on Tuesday saying the application period shall be from June 13 to Jult 15, 2022.

“Applications for the 2022 Bar Examinations will be through the Bar Personalized Login Unified System (Bar PLUS) platform, supported by the submission of additional documentary requirements,” he added.

Bar PLUS was also the online application system used in the 2020/21 Bar exam, the first to digitized and localized test for aspiring lawyers.

“All applicants are required to accomplish of the Application to Take the 2022 Bar Examinations (Application Form), which will be generated in the Bar PLUS platform,” Bar Bulletin No. 3 S. 2022 read.

It added that requirements, such as original copy of birth certificate which may be accessed here, should be submitted together with the application form.

Justice Caguioa said that applicants who filed their application forms with documents and paid the Bar application fee of P10,000 by July 15 “shall be deemed to have filed their applications within the deadline.”

READ: Perseverance proven, Leonen calls 'pandemic' lawyers to service

Back to November

Once applications processed by batch have been approved by en banc, selection of assignment for venue will be determined based on a “first come, first served” basis.

Caguioa also said the 2022 Bar examinations will again be held in November, when the test is traditionally held before the pandemic hit.

“The 2022 Bar Examinations will be held in November, barring unforeseen circumstances and contingencies which may necessitate a rescheduling of the same,” he added.

In an earlier Bar bulletin, the justice said the 2022 Bar examinations will revert to the four-day exams day, but will be taken within a two-month period.

“Further details with respect to the exact dates of the Bar examinations, as well as those pertaining to the Bar PLUS platform and the exam venue selections will be announced in a later bulletin,” Caguioa continued.

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo has earlier said the SC will continue the digitalized format in future Bar exams to “sustain the momentum of this digital shift.”

Gesmundo has also called on the Legal Education Board, the Philippines Association of Law Schools and law deans to “adopt the necessary changes in policies and methodologies as the Court fully transitions to this new platform for administering the Bar Examinations.

The chief justice suggested a complementary remodeling of pedagogical tools to maximize the students’ use of technology in their learning and to equip them with adaptive skills that will prepare them not only for a digitized test, but also the digital world.

