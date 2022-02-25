SC to pursue digitalized format in future Bar exams

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court will continue the digitalized format in future Bar examinations, Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo said, adding it is a “long overdue innovation.”

The first digital and localized Bar examinations took place this month after a nearly two-year wait due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To sustain the momentum of this digital shift, the Court will pursue the conduct of all succeeding Bar Examinations in a computerized format, a long innovation, to align with our strategic plan’s drive towards running all of the judiciary’s adjudicative and administrative systems digitally,” Gesmundo was quoted as saying in a Supreme Court release.

“Thus, I earnestly enlist the Legal Education Board, the Philippine Association of Law Schools, and our esteemed law deans to adopt the necessary changes in policies and methodologies as the Court fully transitions to this new platform for administering the Bar Examinations,” he added.

The chief justice suggested a complementary remodeling of pedagogical tools to maximize the students’ use of technology in their learning and to equip them with adaptive skills that will prepare them not only for a digitized test, but also the digital world.

Gesmundo also said a committee has begun its work to propose revisions to Rule 138 of the Rules of Court. Changes include the revisions of examination subjects, weight of subjects, schedule of Bar exams, completion of certain mandatory courses for Bar applicants, and proposed methodology for administering the test.

Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa will chair the 2022 bar examinations. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Kristine Joy Patag