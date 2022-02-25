

















































 
























^


 













 








Headlines
 
SC to pursue digitalized format in future Bar exams
 


Philstar.com
February 25, 2022 | 2:57pm





 
SC to pursue digitalized format in future Bar exams
Undated file photos shows logo of the Supreme Court of the Philippines.
File
  


MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court will continue the digitalized format in future Bar examinations, Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo said, adding it is a “long overdue innovation.”


The first digital and localized Bar examinations took place this month after a nearly two-year wait due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“To sustain the momentum of this digital shift, the Court will pursue the conduct of all succeeding Bar Examinations in a computerized format, a long innovation, to align with our strategic plan’s drive towards running all of the judiciary’s adjudicative and administrative systems digitally,” Gesmundo was quoted as saying in a Supreme Court release.


“Thus, I earnestly enlist the Legal Education Board, the Philippine Association of Law Schools, and our esteemed law deans to adopt the necessary changes in policies and methodologies as the Court fully transitions to this new platform for administering the Bar Examinations,” he added.


The chief justice suggested a complementary remodeling of pedagogical tools to maximize the students’ use of technology in their learning and to equip them with adaptive skills that will prepare them not only for a digitized test, but also the digital world.


Gesmundo also said a committee has begun its work to propose revisions to Rule 138 of the Rules of Court. Changes include the revisions of examination subjects, weight of subjects, schedule of Bar exams, completion of certain mandatory courses for Bar applicants, and proposed methodology for administering the test.


Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa will chair the 2022 bar examinations. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Kristine Joy Patag


 


 










 









BAR EXAM
SUPREME COURT

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending




 


'If schedule permits': Marcos might yet skip Comelec presidential debates







'If schedule permits': Marcos might yet skip Comelec presidential debates



1 day ago 


Vic Rodriguez, Marcos’ spokesperson, said Marcos "has not yet confirmed his participation in the Comelec-sponsored debate...








Headlines
fbtw













Poland accepts Pinoys from Ukraine







Poland accepts Pinoys from Ukraine



By Alexis Romero |
16 hours ago 


Repatriation of Filipinos from Ukraine is ongoing, with Poland offering to take in some of them temporarily as Russian forces...








Headlines
fbtw













Filipinos in Ukraine urged not to panic as Russia launches invasion 
play

 







Filipinos in Ukraine urged not to panic as Russia launches invasion



By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
22 hours ago 


"All our kababayans can just approach our Philippine Consulate in Kyiv... There's a team in Lviv also that is there if they...








Headlines
fbtw













Moreno: Government must make sacrifices







Moreno: Government must make sacrifices



16 hours ago 


Presidential candidate Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said he has been telling farmers and households as early as September that...








Headlines
fbtw













Fund mismanagement hampers transactions with government &ndash; Lacson







Fund mismanagement hampers transactions with government – Lacson



By Cecille Suerte Felipe |
16 hours ago 


Filipinos encounter difficulties in dealing with the government and this is due largely to its mismanagement of funds, Reform...








Headlines
fbtw










Latest









Activists trace threat of Marcos return to Malaca&ntilde;ang to failed promises of change







Activists trace threat of Marcos return to Malacañang to failed promises of change



By Xave Gregorio |
12 minutes ago 


Medy de Jesus was among the millions who spilled into Metro Manila’s streets to oust a dictator who has been brutally...








Headlines
fbtw













Presidential bets remember EDSA legacy, shortcomings







Presidential bets remember EDSA legacy, shortcomings



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
3 hours ago 


The nation is commemorating the 36th anniversary of the non-violent uprising that toppled the regime of late dictator Ferdinand...








Headlines
fbtw













Duterte on EDSA anniversary: Emulate those who embody essence of people power







Duterte on EDSA anniversary: Emulate those who embody essence of people power



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
4 hours ago 


“This celebration serves as a strong reminder that with unity, cooperation and faith, there is nothing that we cannot...







 
Headlines
fbtw













CBCP urges Filipinos to stand up for truth amid distortion of history, 'pandemic of lies'







CBCP urges Filipinos to stand up for truth amid distortion of history, 'pandemic of lies'



By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
5 hours ago 


In a pastoral letter for the upcoming May polls, the country’s Catholic bishops also warned Filipinos against historical...








Headlines
fbtw













DOH mulls &lsquo;Bakunahan 4&rsquo; to increase booster coverage







DOH mulls ‘Bakunahan 4’ to increase booster coverage



By Mayen Jaymalin |
16 hours ago 


To vaccinate more senior citizens and increase booster shot coverage against COVID-19, the government is now preparing to...








Headlines
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with