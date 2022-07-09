COA: Only 18 out of 44 infra projects in UP Diliman completed on timeÂ 

^

COA: Only 18 out of 44 infra projects in UP Diliman completed on time 

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
July 9, 2022 | 4:16pm
This July 2020 photo shows the University of the Philippines-Diliman, Quezon City.
MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Audit (COA) has called out the University of the Philippines System (UPS) over deficiencies in the implementation of infrastructure projects in UP Diliman. 

According to the audit body’s 2021 report, out of the 44 infrastructure projects of UP Diliman, only 18 were completed on time, based on the agreed completion date in the projects’ contracts. 

The state auditors also noted that of the 26 unfinished projects, half were suspended mostly due to variation orders, which pertain to changes in the quantity or reclassification of items that are not included in the original contract. 

Five projects are past the due date, four are for termination and four are being completed within the agreed completion date, according to the report. 

The COA cited the Revised Implementing Rules and Regulations of the Republic Act. No. 9184 or the Government Procurement Reform Act and noted that while variation orders are allowed, procuring entities only have 30 calendar days to process variation orders. 

Most suspended projects due to variation orders, however, had already lapsed from their target completion date by 44 to 985 days, COA noted.

“As a result, the provision of facilities for which the project is intended could not be afforded to the public,” the report said.

COA added that the state university committed other procedural lapses, such as delays in the submission of contracts and non-attachment of detailed evaluations of bids and supporting documents, which do not comply with provisions in RA No. 9184 and indicate “poor planning and implementation that have caused a delay in the provision of facilities and waste of public funds."

Further, COA noted that the state university does not submit copies of approved variation orders, suspension orders and extensions, which "prevented the Audit Team to validate and conduct [a] thorough examination of the projects."

In all, COA urged UPS to ensure all projects are carried out in compliance with RA No. 9184, act on the causes of suspension of projects and submit all required documents needed to terminate contracts.

COA added that the state university should submit all necessary documents to avoid the issuance of notice of suspension or notice of disallowance and to avoid administrative disciplinary action.

State auditors did not publicly release the audit reports for UPS in 2019 and 2020. 

