^

Headlines

OCTA: Metro Manila positivity rate at 9.8%, up in 14 other provinces

Philstar.com
July 7, 2022 | 11:09am
OCTA: Metro Manila positivity rate at 9.8%, up in 14 other provinces
Children aged 12 to 17 receive their booster shot at Marikina Sports Complex on Monday, July 4, 2022.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila's coronavirus surge continues with one out of ten COVID-19 tests now coming out positive, independent pandemic monitor OCTA Research said late Wednesday evening. 

From July 2 and July 5, OCTA observed that the National Capital Region's positivity rate — which measures the percentage of tests that come out positive — rose to 9.8% from 8.3%. This percentage is almost double the recommended benchmark of 5% for re-opening economies set by the World Health Organizations. 

This comes after the capital region tallied 553 new cases on Wednesday according to data from the Department of Health. 

Coronavirus cases in Antique, Laguna, and Rizal continue to rise with those areas listing positivity rates of 20.6%, 17.3%, and 16.5%, respectively. 

Batangas, Cavite, Iloilo, and Pampanga also registered positivity rates higher than 10%.

Among the 15 provinces that OCTA observed, only Cebu remains at low-risk levels having risen from 3.8% positivity rate to 3.9% from July 2 to July 5.

Per the health department's COVID-19 national situationer Tuesday night, Metro Manila also logged the highest weekly positivity rate of 9.3% as of July 3.

Days into his term, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has yet to name the next secretary of the Department of Health to lead the national government's pandemic response. 

“Sustained case uptrend is observed in most regions with majority (91%) of provinces, HUCs (highly urbanized cities), and ICCs (independent component cities) showing case increases over the recent weeks,” the DOH said earlier.

“Most areas show a sharp increase in cases with NCR showing the steepest increase, now exceeding 500 cases per day,” it added.

COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jaybee Sebastian died of COVID-19, not murdered &ndash; NBI

Jaybee Sebastian died of COVID-19, not murdered – NBI

By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has maintained that New Bilibid Prison inmate Jaybee Niño Sebastian died of COVID-19...
Headlines
fbtw
Diokno clarifies Marcos&rsquo; inflation remark

Diokno clarifies Marcos’ inflation remark

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno clarified yesterday President Marcos’ remark that inflation is “not that high,”...
Headlines
fbtw
Minors between 12-17 can now get COVID-19 booster jabs &mdash;DOH

Minors between 12-17 can now get COVID-19 booster jabs —DOH

1 day ago
"Children aged 12 to 17 can now get their booster dose against COVID-19!" DOH said on its official Twitter account on Tu...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-military comptroller Garcia gets 14 years, fined P407 million

Ex-military comptroller Garcia gets 14 years, fined P407 million

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
For illegally amassing P303 million when he was military comptroller, retired Maj. Gen. Carlos Garcia was sentenced by the...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to meet Chinese foreign minister

Marcos to meet Chinese foreign minister

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
Apart from the West Philippine Sea issue, President Marcos also intends to discuss matters that can strengthen Philippine-China...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Marcos Jr. reorganizes PCOO into Office of the Press Secretary

Marcos Jr. reorganizes PCOO into Office of the Press Secretary

1 hour ago
In his second executive order, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has reorganized the Presidential Communications Operations Office...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos' 1st EO: Abolish Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission, Office of Cabinet Secretary

Marcos' 1st EO: Abolish Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission, Office of Cabinet Secretary

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Under EO 1, the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission is abolished, and its jurisdiction, powers and functions will be transferred...
Headlines
fbtw
Lagdameo named envoy to UN; Cua heads PCSO

Lagdameo named envoy to UN; Cua heads PCSO

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
President Marcos has designated Antonio Manuel Lagdameo as permanent representative of the Philippines to the United Nations,...
Headlines
fbtw
July 9 declared holiday for Eid&rsquo;l Adha

July 9 declared holiday for Eid’l Adha

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Marcos has declared July 9 a regular holiday nationwide to allow Muslims to commemorate Eid’l Adha or the...
Headlines
fbtw
More cases of Omicron subvariant detected

More cases of Omicron subvariant detected

By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
Cases of the highly transmissible Omicron subvariants in the country continue to increase, based on the latest genome sequencing...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with