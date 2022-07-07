OCTA: Metro Manila positivity rate at 9.8%, up in 14 other provinces

Children aged 12 to 17 receive their booster shot at Marikina Sports Complex on Monday, July 4, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila's coronavirus surge continues with one out of ten COVID-19 tests now coming out positive, independent pandemic monitor OCTA Research said late Wednesday evening.

From July 2 and July 5, OCTA observed that the National Capital Region's positivity rate — which measures the percentage of tests that come out positive — rose to 9.8% from 8.3%. This percentage is almost double the recommended benchmark of 5% for re-opening economies set by the World Health Organizations.

This comes after the capital region tallied 553 new cases on Wednesday according to data from the Department of Health.

Coronavirus cases in Antique, Laguna, and Rizal continue to rise with those areas listing positivity rates of 20.6%, 17.3%, and 16.5%, respectively.

Batangas, Cavite, Iloilo, and Pampanga also registered positivity rates higher than 10%.

Among the 15 provinces that OCTA observed, only Cebu remains at low-risk levels having risen from 3.8% positivity rate to 3.9% from July 2 to July 5.

Per the health department's COVID-19 national situationer Tuesday night, Metro Manila also logged the highest weekly positivity rate of 9.3% as of July 3.

Days into his term, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has yet to name the next secretary of the Department of Health to lead the national government's pandemic response.

“Sustained case uptrend is observed in most regions with majority (91%) of provinces, HUCs (highly urbanized cities), and ICCs (independent component cities) showing case increases over the recent weeks,” the DOH said earlier.

“Most areas show a sharp increase in cases with NCR showing the steepest increase, now exceeding 500 cases per day,” it added.