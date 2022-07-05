^

Headlines

Marcos Jr. eyes meetings twice a week to get Cabinet up to speed on plans

Philstar.com
July 5, 2022 | 5:17pm
Marcos Jr. eyes meetings twice a week to get Cabinet up to speed on plans
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr takes his oath as the 17th president of the Philippines at The National Museum of Fine Arts on June 30, 2022.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — Hours after his first Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he wants to have two of these meetings a week until the new addministration officials have a better picture of what he plans to do as chief executive.

"Hindi kami natapos (We did not finish) simply because there was so much to talk about," he said in a press briefing.

"I am planning, perhaps, for the next two or three weeks to accelerate the number of Cabinet meetings, baka (maybe) two a week muna hangga't maliwanag na maliwanag na (first until it is very clear), it's important to me that the entire Cabinet understands what it is we're trying to do, how we're going to do it, what the timetable is and how it all fits together," he added.

His predecessor Rodrigo Duterte presided over 54 Cabinet meetings since the start of his term in 2016. Duterte also held weekly meetings with pandemic task force and Cabinet officials from 2020 until the end of his term. The meetings were recorded and later broadcast to the public.

Marcos Jr. noted that they made a "good start" in their first Cabinet meeting, which took four hours and, he said, generally covered discussions by the economic team. 

He added that they also spoke about the resumption of face-to-face classes and how the transportation department can support students. 

After the Cabinet meeting, Marcos Jr. held a press briefing where he fielded questions from members of the media. He has not yet, however, announced who would be taking the top posts for Health, Science and Energy. 

This comes five days after he took his oath of office as the 17th President of the Philippines after winning by a landslide in this year's national elections. Marcos Jr., who concurrently serves as the Secretary of Agriculture, aspires to bring down the price of rice to P20 per kilogram. — Angelica Y. Yang

BONGBONG MARCOS

CABINET

CABINET MEETING

CABINET SECRETARIES

FERDINAND MARCOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Citing losses due to pandemic, Kalayaan College announces end of operations

Citing losses due to pandemic, Kalayaan College announces end of operations

8 hours ago
Twenty-two-year-old private institution Kalayaan College announced on Tuesday that it is ceasing operations, citing continued...
Headlines
fbtw
Diesel price drops P3 per liter

Diesel price drops P3 per liter

By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
Oil firms are lowering diesel prices today, snapping five consecutive weeks of increase, while rising gasoline costs also...
Headlines
fbtw
Distribution of P500 targeted cash transfer starts today &ndash; Tulfo &nbsp;

Distribution of P500 targeted cash transfer starts today – Tulfo  

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
After vowing to clean up the list of beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program, Social Welfare Secretary Erwin...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: Prince Charles did not praise Marcos Jr.'s inaugural speech

Fact check: Prince Charles did not praise Marcos Jr.'s inaugural speech

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
There is no record of Prince Charles ever praising President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for his inaugural address. The only praise...
Headlines
fbtw
IATF adviser Salva&ntilde;a sees no need to raise alert level over rising COVID cases

IATF adviser Salvaña sees no need to raise alert level over rising COVID cases

18 hours ago
An adviser to the pandemic task force recommended that the government keeps the laxest quarantine restrictions across most...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
DFA hits pause in authentication services in some NCR offices

DFA hits pause in authentication services in some NCR offices

2 hours ago
The DFA’s Authentication Services in four of its consular offices in the National Capital Region will temporarily be...
Headlines
fbtw
Trial courts under Alert Levels 1, 2 on skeleton workforce from July 5 to 8

Trial courts under Alert Levels 1, 2 on skeleton workforce from July 5 to 8

3 hours ago
In a circular dated July 4, the Office of the Court Administrator said this directive is due to the continued increase in...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec expects 23-M voter turnout for long-delayed SK elections

Comelec expects 23-M voter turnout for long-delayed SK elections

4 hours ago
The 23-million voter turnout expected for the Sangguniang Kabataan elections will include voters aged 15 to 30 years old...
Headlines
fbtw
Positivity rate in NCR jumps from 7.5% to 8.3%

Positivity rate in NCR jumps from 7.5% to 8.3%

By Pia Lee-Brago | 18 hours ago
Positivity rate for COVID-19 in the National Capital Region has climbed to 8.3 percent, from 7.5 percent on June 29, according...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG to learn from past lessons in contact tracing

DILG to learn from past lessons in contact tracing

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
Newly designated Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos yesterday vowed to “learn from the lessons of the past” in terms...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with