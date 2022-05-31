^

Headlines

Duterte thanks his officials in last full Cabinet meeting

Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
May 31, 2022 | 6:05pm
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte presides over the 54th Cabinet meeting at the Malacañan Palace on May 30, 2022.
Presidential photo / Alberto Alcain

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte thanked his officials during his last full Cabinet meeting as chief executive last Monday that was capped with pleasantries, songs and photo opportunities, Malacañang said Tuesday.

Cabinet Secretary Melvin Matibag said the Cabinet clusters presented their accomplishments in the past six years during the meeting in Malacañang, which he likened to a gathering of a family that celebrated the "victory" of the administration. He said the Cabinet clusters also discussed programs that can be endorsed to the incoming administration of president-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

"The president was upbeat last night. He expressed gratitude to past and present Cabinet officials for helping him run the country," Matibag said at a press briefing.

Matibag said Duterte expressed satisfaction with the performance of his Cabinet members during the meeting, which started at about 4:30 p.m.  

"During the Cabinet meeting, I repeatedly heard him saying, 'I was not wrong to choose the members of my Cabinet who really did their jobs.' So we are happy, all of us are happy to become part of the journey of President Duterte and everyone contributed positively," the Cabinet secretary said.  

"Many of the Cabinet secretaries will graduate with honors and were able to accomplish a lot," he added.

Matibag said Duterte also thanked the spouses of Cabinet members who were not selfish with their time. Not much instruction was given during the meeting but the president's commitment to work until his last day in office remains, he added.

"Even if, let's say, it's the last Cabinet meeting, it doesn’t mean that we will stop working from today until noontime ng June 30," Matibag said.

"But as to the instructions, the general instructions have been to love and serve the Philippines. Nothing has changed."

 After the meeting, Duterte treated his Cabinet members and their spouses to a dinner that was filled with music from the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra. Matibag said some former Cabinet members were also present during the event.

"The president rendered some songs and also some of the Cabinet officials rendered songs, more of the pleasantries. I think it was... a tribute also to the men and women of the Cabinet," the Cabinet secretary said.

In a video posted on Facebook by Commission on Higher Education Chairman Prospero de Vera, Duterte was seen crooning the ballad "Ikaw," one of the president's favorite songs and a staple of his meetings with Filipino communities abroad.

Matibag said Duterte stayed until about 12:30 a.m. to accommodate members of the Presidential Security Group and the Presidential Management Staff who wanted to have photos with him.

Matibag said Duterte is planning to hold a separate gathering with some friends. He revealed that the president has received several invitations from various groups.

"Actually, we are also requesting for some gathering also with winning candidates of PDP-Laban," Matibag said, referring to the president's political party.

There was no word yet on when Duterte and Marcos would meet as of Tuesday 

"But I’m sure, they will see each other on June 30 because that will be the formal turnover from this administration to the administration of President-elect Bongbong Marcos," Matibag said. 

