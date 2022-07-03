Cardinal calls for prayers for Marcos, new leaders

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr takes his oath as the 17th president of the Philippines at The National Museum of Fine Arts on June 30, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Prayers in support of the administration of President Marcos are needed so that he and all the new leaders of the country may serve the common good, according to Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula.

“Let us pray for our leaders; support their great and good intentions and endeavors,” said Advincula in the part of his homily delivered in Filipino during the mass of thanksgiving on the first day of the Marcos administration at the San Miguel Parish Church near Malacañang last Friday.

“They need our prayers and cooperation so that their efforts may bear fruit for all our benefit,” he added.

The cardinal celebrated the mass with Cotabato Archbishop Emeritus Orlando Cardinal Quevedo and had Vice President Sara Duterte among the high-ranking government officials of the new administration in attendance.

Advincula also called on Marcos and Duterte to dedicate themselves in the service of the Filipino people, especially those who have less in life.

He emphasized that both of them have been given the opportunity “to seek the good not only of some individuals or particular groups, but of the Philippine society as a whole.”

“May you be leaders who give life to our people, especially the needy and disadvantaged,” he said. “Like Jesus, the Good Shepherd, may you be servant leaders dedicating your lives to others, especially the needy and those left behind.”

Advincula said that he will also help the people in asking the Lord for a leadership just like how Jesus Christ led the people.

He added that it is both the government and the church’s mission to be efficient workers, speakers, systematic organizers, consistent administrators, skilled crisis handlers, insightful thinkers, wise choosers and firm deciders.