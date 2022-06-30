^

Headlines

'We will find a way': Marcos says on energy concerns

Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
June 30, 2022 | 3:59pm
'We will find a way': Marcos says on energy concerns
Handout photo shows President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaking at a media conference in his Mandaluyong City headquarters in June 2022.
Marcos media bureau / screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — After being sworn into office on June 30, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. acknowledged that there is a power supply dilemma hounding the country, and indicated that he may leave it to oil-rich nations to provide for the country's energy requirements, or the Philippine government "will find a way."

This comes weeks after the grid operator placed Luzon under a series of yellow alerts— which point to low reserves in the system— after several coal-run plants went on forced outages. 

"There is a parallel problem in our energy supply. Sufficient fossil fuel-free technology for whole economies has yet to be invented and it is not seriously tried by rich countries," Marcos Jr. said on Thursday right after speaking about agricultural issues. 

"Again, consider the response of the richest countries to the war in Ukraine, but surely, a free world awash with oil can assure supplies or we will find a way," he added. In his inaugural speech, he did not give details on how he plans to do it.

The U.S in March this year announced the largest release of one million barrels of crude in a bid to temper the high gas prices caused by the war between Russia and Ukraine. 

Marcos Jr., who won by a landslide in this year's national polls, pointed out that the Philippines is "not far" from oil and gas reserves which have already been developed. The Philippines' sole natural gas provider, the Malampaya gas field, is set to be depleted by early 2022 or latest by 2027. 

Since the beginning of the year, local oil companies continuously hiked the prices of gas, diesel and kerosene due to global developments in the world market, which the Philippines is heavily reliant on. Supply in the market was partly worsened by the geopolitical war waged by large oil producer Russia against Ukraine. 

Pump prices rose for the fourth consecutive time this week, as people had to shell out 50 centavos more for a liter of gas; an extra P1.65 per liter of diesel and an additional 10 centavos for a liter of kerosene, oil price advisories showed. 

READ: P100 per liter of gas? DOE says that's unlikely

The fuel price spikes have hurt consumers, motorists and members of the transportation sector, among others, who also had to deal with the impacts of quickening inflation and the rise in the prices of goods.

Meanwhile, electricity prices in the Philippines are said to be the highest in Southeast Asia, which stand at roughly $0.20 or P10 per kilowatt-hour, according to consumer welfare group Kuryente.org.

Plans to pursue nuclear

Coal historically makes up a significant chunk of the country's power supply mix. In 2020, coal-run plants contributed to 57% of the country's power generation output, while gas plants made up 19.2%, according to the latest Philippine Energy Plan.

Months before former President Rodrigo Duterte stepped down from office, he signed executive order (EO) 164 which mandates the country to work towards including nuclear energy in its power mix and developing a national program for it. 

The EO also ordered the state's nuclear energy program inter-agency committee to conduct more studies on the possible use of the mothballed $2.2-billion Bataan Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP), which was completed during former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.'s regime, but was mothballed a year later. 

READ: It's too late for Duterte's nuclear energy push as term nears end

Marcos Jr. pointed out in March that there is a need to look at nuclear power, saying that there should be at least one operating plant to slash high electricity prices, according to an Agence France Presse report.

Environment groups raised concerns on the switching on of a nuclear facility in the Philippines, citing environmental and waste disposal issues, among others. 

Wind mills in Ilocos

Marcos is also said to be a fan of solar, geothermal and wind energy, all forms of renewable energy.

Although he did not explictly mention it in his speech, Marcos Jr. referred to the turbine blades of wind mills in Ilocos Norte, which he believes can be one of the ways to mitigate pollution. 

"There are tried and proven new ways of mitigation. Blades have been turning over the sand dunes of Ilocos Norte. Harnessing a power all around, but unseen long before this day. I built them," Marcos Jr. said. 

These windmills were claimed by suspended lawyer and senatorial bet Larry Gadon to have been spearheaded by Marcos Jr. 

This is false, as no wind farm or power plant in Ilocos Norte is operated or run by the Marcos family, based on data from the Energy department's 2020 list of power plants based in Luzon. 

BONGBONG MARCOS

ENERGY

FERDINAND MARCOS

FUEL

MARCOS

OIL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE: Inauguration of Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
play

LIVE: Inauguration of Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
Follow Marcos' swearing-in, inaugural address and other events marking the start of his presidency.
Headlines
fbtw
Who's who: The Marcos Cabinet

Who's who: The Marcos Cabinet

By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
The president-in-waiting has asked for a few more days to complete his Cabinet, but so far, the following have accepted their...
Headlines
fbtw
Rolando Andaya, former House leader and budget chief, dies at 53

Rolando Andaya, former House leader and budget chief, dies at 53

By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
Former House Majority Leader, budget chief and Camarines Sur Rep. Rolando “Nonoy” Andaya Jr., has died at the...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte exits Malaca&ntilde;ang, skips Marcos inauguration
play

Duterte exits Malacañang, skips Marcos inauguration

By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 3 hours ago
Rodrigo Duterte received his departure honors at the Malacañang Palace Grounds before his term officially ended on...
Headlines
fbtw
Locsin: I smashed New York banks&rsquo; attempts to corner remittances

Locsin: I smashed New York banks’ attempts to corner remittances

By Pia Lee Brago | 17 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. has thwarted an attempt by New York banks to corner Filipino remittances on grounds...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Marcos sticks to 'unity' as term starts, salutes workers as plans remain undetailed

Marcos sticks to 'unity' as term starts, salutes workers as plans remain undetailed

By Kristine Joy Patag | 10 minutes ago
A promise to rid the country of drugs and criminality in three to six months catapulted former President Rodrigo Duterte to...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA east of northern Luzon develops into Tropical Depression &lsquo;Domeng&rsquo;

LPA east of northern Luzon develops into Tropical Depression ‘Domeng’

28 minutes ago
A low pressure area east of northern Luzon has turned into a tropical depression which will bring monsoon rains over the western...
Headlines
fbtw
Youth activists apprehended for hanging banners on Marcos inauguration day

Youth activists apprehended for hanging banners on Marcos inauguration day

1 hour ago
"Police charged at the contingent even after the end of the short action. The banner was forcefully torn from the participants...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr.&rsquo;s cabinet officials take oath at Malaca&ntilde;ang

Marcos Jr.’s cabinet officials take oath at Malacañang

2 hours ago
Despite being incomplete, with some secretaries of executive departments yet to be named, officials chosen to serve and be...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. promises better support for overseas Filipino workers

Marcos Jr. promises better support for overseas Filipino workers

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 hours ago
While he promised better support and training for overseas Filipino workers, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also lamented over Filipinos...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with